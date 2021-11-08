Most people lack awareness of lung cancer and screening

Most Americans lack knowledge of lung cancer, a recent survey of 4,000 people by the American Lung Association found. Only 29% know that it is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women.

Data published in the 2021 Lung Health Barometer Media Summary of the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Initiative also found that only 36% knew that lung cancer screening was available.

Early detection and treatment of lung cancer has also been reported to improve survival, but only 22% of cases are diagnosed early. Early detection using low-dose CT screening can reduce lung mortality in high-risk populations by up to 20%.

We recommend that 14.2 million Americans, who are considered high-risk, be screened for lung cancer, but only 5% of eligible individuals are screened.

US Preventive Medicine Committee Updated lung cancer screening guidelines In March 2021, we recommend that annual low-dose CT scans be performed on adults aged 50-80 years who have smoked 20 packs of years and are currently smoking or quitting smoking for the past 15 years.

The report added that lung cancer research improves the quality of life for patients and creates more treatment options — with more than 40 new treatments approved by the FDA since 2016 to treat lung cancer. It has been.

Mike Smith, a stage 4 lung cancer survivor, knows first-hand how valuable this study is. After biomarker testing revealed that his cancer had an EGFR exon 19 mutation, his doctor was able to give him more targeted treatment options.

“My main oncologist said,’Well, you won the lung cancer lottery,'” Smith said in an interview with CURE®. “Fortunately, instead of going on the path of chemotherapy, we have targeted therapies.”

Smith was given the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial after the cancer had spread to his brain and he had surgery and further treatment.

“I knew that no drug could be a cure,” he said. “But I bought me for a while and still chose to use a drug that keeps my” optional toolbox “open. We chose to use targeted therapies in clinical trials because they were expected to outperform some of the available options. “

The clinical trial drug helped reduce the size of some of his tumors, but it did not help his brain metastases. He developed five more tumors, then stopped the drug and asked his doctor to try other treatments he had studied. One of them eradicated brain metastases.

“That’s why I got on a roller coaster. I was a five-year survivor as of last month. And you know, you’re always diligent about any results that can be scanned. Positive scan Is perfect for that period, but you need to be diligent all the time and know what your options are along with this roller coaster ride. “

Regardless of his experience, Smith remains a solid supporter of clinical trials.

“We want more (patients) to be involved in lung cancer, because the higher the number, the more likely it is to help change the story, help change and raise money, and allow patients to participate. It helps to get an education in clinical trials, “Smith said. “40% of clinical trials are conducted not because they are not funded, but because they do not have enough participation in the trials by (patients with) lung cancer.”

The study also addressed the stigma of lung cancer, which actually impairs patient outcomes. Many people think that lung cancer is diagnosed only when they smoke. While it is true that current and former smokers are at much higher risk, many nonsmokers have been diagnosed with the disease. The stigma leads to a lack of resources, support, and general empathy for lung cancer patients.

This is the case for Ashley Stringer, two young mothers who are currently suffering from lung cancer.

“People always ask,’Well, did you smoke?'” Stringer said in an interview with CURE®. “Well, no, I didn’t, and quite a few people didn’t smoke. But even so, many people say it’s the biggest gun killer for men and women in the United States. I don’t know that. “

She advised people to be screened if they had a history of smoking, were exposed to indirect smoking, or lived in areas with high levels of contamination or radon.

“So I just encourage the people I come across if they meet those criteria they go to get and find scans.” And certainly, I need to screen myself You wouldn’t expect it, and some people wouldn’t fit into those groups, and the reason is still unknown. Certain people with no smoking or radon history, or one of them, has lung cancer. Why is it? “

The 38-year-old stringer was diagnosed at the age of 34. After years of various treatments, her cancer has recurred several times. Just two weeks ago, she learned that another spot that doctors suspected to be cancerous had grown in the left lung.

“I think people forget that unless you constantly talk about it or go into the details, you think everything will work,” she said. “Like,’Oh, she looks okay.’ You know, I’m doing a full-time job. I’m still working. I have two young children. If you look at me, you won’t know I’m fighting cancer. And you know, my result is probably the final one. But that’s how long I have So, are you two or ten years left? And I don’t know … I’ve been four and a half years and never hear the word remission without a miracle. And I I still believe in miracles. “

Both Stringer and Smith conducted a survey to find out if you were at risk and emphasized the importance of being screened if you were at risk.

“It’s not just you, it’s all of us. The only way this is even better is if we all push a button and start talking,” Smith said. “If there is no cure for cancer, there must be a way to get there, and as (patients) with lung cancer say, (they) are changing the story of the dreaded end-stage disease and developing it. We are co-sponsoring that these new drugs will help turn the disease into a manageable chronic disease, and one day we will find a cure. “

