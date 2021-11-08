KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor: Media and Misinformation

The KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor is an ongoing research project that tracks the attitudes and experiences of the general public regarding COVID-19 vaccination. This project combines research and qualitative research to drive public opinion as vaccine development and distribution progresses, including vaccine trust and acceptance, information needs, credible messengers and messages, and the public experience with vaccines. Track the nature.

Main survey results

False information on healthcare topics is not new, but social media, news source polarization, and the pace of scientific development of COVID-19 all include ambiguous information, misunderstandings, and intentional disinformation. It contributes to an environment that makes it even easier than ever. spread. Beliefs about pandemic-related misinformation are widespread in the latest vaccine monitors, with 78% of adults saying they have heard at least one of eight different false statements about COVID-19. I found that I wasn’t sure if I believed it was true. Is it true or false? One-third (32%) of all adults believe or are uncertain about at least four false statements. COVID-19’s belief in false information correlates with both vaccination status and partisanship, with unvaccinated adults and Republicans compared to vaccinated adults and Democrats. And you are much more likely to believe or be convinced of false statements.

With public trust in the news media Decline over many yearsAs for COVID-19 information, it turns out that no news media source has won the trust of the majority of the public. Almost half trust the information about COVID-19 found on the network and in local television news, but the trust of other media outlets is low, branching as expected in line with partisan policy. Unvaccinated adults are far less likely than vaccinated adults to rely on most news sources included in the search for information on COVID-19, except for conservative news sources.

People’s credible news sources correlate with their belief in the false information of COVID-19. A small percentage (11-16%) have at least four misconceptions among those who say they trust COVID-19 information from network news, local TV news, CNN, MSNBC, and NPR. This share is close to 4 out of 10 people who trust COVID-19 information in One America News (37%) and Fox News (36%), and up to half (46%) who trust Newsmax information. Ascend. One of the things that can’t be clarified in this survey is that people are exposed to false information from those news sources, or the type of people who choose those news sources are identified for other reasons. Is it the same as people who tend to believe in false information of the type? ..

These findings suggest challenges in delivering accurate information about COVID-19 to people. The challenge is particularly acute when it comes to reaching unvaccinated people, but misinformation and credible news source faction divisions also affect vaccinated people. COVID-19 Partisan split growing with the intention of getting a booster shot , Even though it was completely vaccinated.

Belief in false alarms of COVID-19

Many studies have documented the prevalence of false and disinformation about COVID-19, often fueled by social media. The latest KFFCOVID-19 Vaccine Monitor shows how common it is for people to hear and believe certain “myths” about illness and vaccines, and how these beliefs correlate with personal trusted media sources. I will clarify what to do.

Beliefs and uncertainties about false alarms in COVID-19 are widespread, with eight in ten adults hearing at least one of eight different false alarms and believing that they are true. He says he doesn’t know if it’s true or false. Most commonly, 6 out of 10 adults have heard that the government exaggerates COVID-19 deaths by counting deaths from other factors as coronavirus deaths, which is true. Do you believe it is (38%), do not know if it is true or false (22%). Four in ten have heard that pregnant women should not be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine, which they believe is true (17%) or uncertain (22%). Of women aged 18-44, 18% believe this is true and 29% are uncertain.

Among other common myths, one-third believe or are uncertain whether deaths from the COVID-19 vaccine are intentionally hidden by the government (35%). It has been shown to cause infertility (31%) or whether ivermectin is a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19 (28%). In addition, one-fifth to one-quarter of the general public, whether the vaccine results in COVID-19 (25%), contains microchips (24%), or can alter DNA (21%). I’m not sure if I believe in it.

<br />

Overall, about one in five adults (22%) do not believe in any of the eight pieces of information tested in the survey, but nearly half (46%) are about 1-3 false statements. I’m not sure if I believe it. One-third (32%) of adults have heard at least four of these statements and believe they are uncertain whether they are true or true or false. It states that there is. There are significant differences in the beliefs of false alarms due to vaccination status and partisan identity, with minor differences depending on the type of community and level of education.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of adults not vaccinated with COVID-19 believe or are uncertain about four or more false statements about the virus. Most vaccinated adults are uncertain or believe in at least one false statement, but only 19% state this for four or more statements. Unvaccinated adults are at least 20 percentage points more likely to lack knowledge of each false report tested than vaccinated adults, saying that “COVID-19 vaccine death is intentional by the government. There is the biggest gap in the statement “hidden in” (61% of unvaccinated adults believe this is true compared to 25% of vaccinated adults. I’m not sure.

I’m not sure if almost half (46%) of Republicans believe in more than four misstatements about COVID-19, compared to just 14% of Democrats. Surprisingly, 84% of Republicans believe that the government is exaggerating the number of COVID-19 deaths by including deaths from other causes compared to just one-third of Democrats. I’m not sure if it is. In addition, whether pregnant women should not be vaccinated (52% vs. 28%), whether the vaccine has been shown to cause infertility (43% vs. 15%), and whether ivermectin is COVID. -19 Whether it is a safe and effective treatment (44% vs. 10%).

In addition to these differences due to partisanship and vaccination status, believing or suspecting false alarms for four or more COVID-19s also have a college degree compared to people living in urban or suburban areas. It is more common among rural inhabitants compared to those who do not. Between 18-49 years old compared to college graduates, and over 50 years old.

<br />

COVID-19 Reliable news media source for information

Previous Vaccine Monitor reports Both TV news and social media are prominent sources of information A place where people get information about COVID-19 from sources other than the media. Health providers are the most trusted.. This latest study sought to understand how many people trust a particular news source for COVID-19 information.

Overall, no news source is trusted by the majority of people on the topic of COVID-19. Nearly half at the top of the list have “significant” or “significant amount” confidence in the COVID-19 information they see or hear on local TV news stations (47%) and network news such as: I answered that I have it. ABC, NBC, and CBS (45%). About one-third have similar levels of confidence in the information they see on CNN (36%), MSNBC (33%), and NPR (32%), with three in ten Fox News (29%). ) Is saying the same thing. The small share has at least considerable confidence in the COVID-19 information from One America News and Newsmax (13% each).

Overall, far fewer people say they trust the information they see on social media about COVID-19 compared to traditional news platforms (those who say they trust the information they see on YouTube). 13%, 9% on Facebook, 6% on Twitter and TikTok, 5% on Instagram). The groups affected by the information displayed on these platforms can be larger than the share of trusting the information displayed there. Found before In January, 31% of adults received information about the COVID-19 vaccine from social media for two weeks. This is about the same share that we got information from cables, networks, and local TV news.

<br />

As well documented (especially Pew Research Center), The US media environment has become more and more polarized in recent years, with Democrats and Republicans relying on completely different news sources. This is also true if you trust the COVID-19 information. The majority of Democrats trust information about COVID-19 from Network News (72%), Local TV News (66%), CNN (65%), MSNBC (56%), and NPR (51%). However, none of these are available. The source is trusted by the majority of independents or Republicans. The most reliable source of Republican COVID-19 information is Fox News (49%), with a small share of local TV news (34%), network news (25%), and Newsmax (22%). Follow it.

<br />

Reliable news sources for COVID-19 information depend on vaccination status in addition to partisanship. Among mainstream news sources, vaccinated adults receive at least twice as many COVID-19 information from local television news stations, network news, CNN, MSNBC, and NPR as unvaccinated adults. I say I trust you. Similar proportions of vaccinated and unvaccinated adults say they trust the COVID-19 information seen on Fox News (29% and 30%, respectively). One news source that is trusted by the larger share of unvaccinated adults compared to vaccinated adults is Newsmax (17% vs. 11%), but the share that trusts Newsmax is both. It is relatively small in a group.

<br />

Relationship between trusted news sources and beliefs about false alarms in COVID-19

People’s credible news sources correlate with their belief in the false information of COVID-19. Of those who say they trust COVID-19 information from CNN, MSNBC, Network News, NPR, and Local TV News, 3 to 10 to 4 out of 10 are 8 tested in the survey. I don’t believe in any of the incorrect information. Stocks (11% -16%) are uncertain if they believe in at least four falsehoods.

Beliefs about false information are high among those who say they trust COVID-19 information from conservative news sources, trusting Fox News (36%) and One America News (37%). Nearly four out of ten people, or nearly half (46%). Percentage of people who trust Newsmax for such information and believe they are true, or do not know if they are true or false, saying they have heard at least four of the falsehoods tested in the survey. One of the things that can’t be clarified in this survey is that people are exposed to false information from those news sources, or the type of people who choose those news sources are identified for other reasons. Is it the same as people who tend to believe in false information of the type? ..