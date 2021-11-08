White-tailed deer turns out to be a huge storehouse of coronavirus infections

A new study in the United States shows that white-tailed deer are infected with the causative virus, SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In humans. Antibodies were found in 40% of deer tested January-March 2021 in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and New York. In a second unpublished study, the virus was detected in 80% of deer sampled in Iowa between November 2020 and January 2021.

With such high levels of infection, researchers conclude that deer are actively infecting each other with the virus. Scientists have also identified various SARS-CoV-2 mutants, suggesting that there were many human-to-deer transmissions.

The fact that North America is home to a large number of white-tailed deer and often lives close to people provides several opportunities for the disease to move between the two species. This includes wildlife management activities, field research, recreation, tourism and hunting. In fact, hunters treat dead animals on a regular basis, which can be one of the most obvious causes of potential reinfection. It has also been suggested that SARS-CoV-2 contaminated water sources may provide a route of transmission, but this has not yet been proven.

Human-to-deer and deer-to-deer transmission is believed to promote the rapid spread of the disease within white-tailed deer populations throughout the United States. This is especially apparent during the first few months of 2021, when COVID infections were booming in the population. Previous studies have shown that SARS-CoV-2 can infect cats, dogs, zoo animals, and especially domestic and captive animals, including domestic mink, from humans. increase. However, until now, the disease has not been shown to spread to wildlife species.

White-tailed deer deer Is the most abundant large mammal in North America, ranging from Canada to South America. The US population alone is estimated at 30 million. They are a social species that live in family groups of 2 to 12 individuals that can thrive in a variety of habitats, including city parks and forests.

These aspects of their ecology and behavior have made them of particular concern regarding the prevalence of diseases, including bovine tuberculosis and chronic wasting disease. These pathogens already have significant impacts on the health of wildlife and livestock around the world.

Findings from these latest studies have raised concerns that white-tailed deer may be a reservoir of SARS-CoV-2. Not only can this easily infect a large number of animals, but even more worrisome, it can be leaked to humans.

This type of infection cycle was recorded in infected mink farm workers, and the Danish government eventually euthanized an entire 17 million captive population. It is important to emphasize that there is currently no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 transmission from white-tailed deer to humans. Early studies also suggest that infected deer tend to be asymptomatic. Nevertheless, disease transmission in wildlife populations has significant implications for human and animal health.

Viral mutations in reservoir hosts such as white-tailed deer can lead to new variants of the disease. These mutants can lead to increased infection rates, increased pathogenicity (severity of symptoms), and may prove to be more effective in evading the human immune system. Similarly, reinfection from wildlife reservoirs can complicate our long-term efforts to combat and control disease.

Influenza, which easily flies between birds, humans, and other mammals (especially pigs), has caused similar problems. Storage of these multiple diseases can lead to the emergence of new strains of human immunity, as in the case of swine flu in 2009.

It is important to note that these studies are limited, both in terms of the methods used and the limited geographic extent of the study. The latest unpublished study used the latest genetic approach to reliably detect SARS-CoV-2 in tissue samples, but focused only on deer in Iowa. Antibody tests in the first study were done in four states, but only show that the animals were exposed to the virus. However, the combined findings have highlighted that SARS-CoV-2 infection is likely to be widespread in white-tailed deer.

There is still much we need to learn about COVID and deer development. The most important topics to focus on include understanding how the virus is transmitted from humans to deer and determining the risk of spreading it to human populations. Studies have been conducted to assess the risks posed to humans by this potential reservoir of SARS-CoV-2 and the potential for transmission of the virus to other wildlife species with which deer interact, such as predators and scavengers. Urgently needed.