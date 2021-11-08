Bird flu identified in a small poultry unit in Warwickshire





Cases of bird flu were identified in a small poultry unit in Warwickshire, but in France farmers were ordered to keep the herd indoors to contain the virus. According to Defra, there is a temporary disease control area near Alsester in Bidford. A highly pathogenic strain of the virus, H5N1, was confirmed by the department on Monday (November 8). Bird flu, also known as bird flu, has been identified near the dead swan in and around the Warwickshire town of Stratford and around the Diglis Basin in Worcester. reference: Q & A: Guidance on Bird Flu by Chief Veterinarian in the United Kingdom In a recent case this fall, the H5N1 strain was first detected 10 days ago in birds at a wild rescue center near Droitwich Spa in Wychavon, Worcestershire. Later, more cases were identified in the poultry units of Wrexham, North Wales and Angus, Scotland. Although the H5N1 strain is highly pathogenic to other birds, it is considered to have a “very low” risk to human health. Prevention zone The Supreme Veterinary Officer of England, Scotland and Wales has declared the Bird Flu Prevention Zone (AIPZ) throughout the United Kingdom to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to poultry and captive birds. Under the precautionary zone, poultry breeders with more than 500 birds restrict access to non-essential people, change clothing and footwear before entering the enclosure, and regularly clean and clean vehicles on site. Must be disinfected. Backyard owners with a small number of poultry, such as chickens, ducks and geese, are advised to limit the risk of spreading the disease to animals and take precautions to stay vigilant. For poultry and captive birds, the risk level for bird flu invasion has been increased from “low” to “medium.” The Irish Government’s Department of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries has confirmed an outbreak of bird flu H5N1 in the Hayabusa of the Republic of Ireland. French home order In France, on the other hand, farmers are ordered to protect all poultry that are normally raised outdoors. This includes installing nets to avoid potential contact between poultry and infected migratory birds. Julien Denormandie, French Minister of Agriculture, said: On a farm in Germany. “ French officials have confirmed three cases of bird flu in herds of poultry in the backyards of the Ardennes and Aene. In mainland France, the risk level has been raised to “high”. Defra says the possibility of introducing compulsory home orders in AIPZ is under consideration. “Further disease control measures are based on the latest scientific evidence and veterinary advice,” the ministry said. Poultry keepers and the general public should report dead birds at 03459 33 55 77 to Defra and suspected illness at 03000 200301. Do not touch dead birds under any circumstances.

