JoCo, KU Hospital Starts COVID Vaccination for Children Today | News
Johnson County, Kansas (KCTV)-Following a process of about a week, after waiting for supply, Monday morning, Johnson County Health Department, University of Kansas Health System and others will begin vaccination of children up to 5 years with COVID- 19.
Vaccination at Johnson County Health Department Reservation required, And they are given by the nurse in a private laboratory. Shots will be given to children on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8am to 4pm and Tuesdays from 1pm to 7pm.
University of Kansas Faculty of Health Pediatric Vaccines It is also a reservation system It is managed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 8 am to 11:30 am and 1 pm to 4 pm, and Thursday from 8 pm to 12:30 pm.
Immunity for children under the age of 16 must include the presence of a parent or guardian.
The CDC finally approved last week for children aged 5 to 11 to receive Pfizer COVID, but local appointments were rare because pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals were waiting for supplies.
Some reservations available last week (including local retail pharmacies) were quickly robbed, but as supplies entered the metro, more entities were able to line up reservations for children. ..
Children’s Mercy Hospital Children’s immunity to COVID-19 started on Saturday..
Pratt County Planning a vaccine clinic This includes COVID vaccination of children this Wednesday.Clay County Health Department Currently making a reservation And start those shots on Monday.
Kansas City Health Department Make an appointment for your child’s COVID vaccination..No information was immediately available on Monday morning Availability of vaccines for children in Cass County Health DepartmentHowever, they told KCTV5 last week that they had received hundreds of doses and are expecting more.
Jackson County too Make a reservation for your child’s COVID shot..
Here are additional links for those who want to enroll their child in the COVID-19 vaccine:
Kansas Health Department Provider List
