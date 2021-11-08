Discrimination Increases the Risk of Mental Health Problems in Young Adults: Studies | Health





A new UCLA study found that young adults who experienced discrimination had short-term and long-term behavior. mental health problem. The results of this study were published in the journal Pediatrics. Researchers looked at 10 years of health data on 1,834 Americans between the ages of 18 and 28 when the study began. They found that the effects of discrimination could be cumulative-the greater the number of cases of discrimination experienced by someone, the higher the risk of mental and behavioral problems. Also read: Here’s how meditation can bring wonders to relieve stress The study also suggested that the effects of discrimination in young adults were associated with care disparities. mental health Concerns and institutional discrimination throughout health care, including inequality in diagnosis, treatment and health outcomes. In previous studies, discrimination based on racism, sexism, age discrimination, appearance, and other prejudices was associated with an increased risk of mental illness, psychological distress, and drug use. Previous studies examined the correlation between childhood and subsequent adulthood, but this new study is the first to focus on the transition to adulthood and follow individuals in the same group over time. .. Yvonne Lei, a medical student at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, said: Corresponding author of the study. Ray also said the findings are particularly relevant in light of the stress young people are facing nationwide today. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new mental health challenges to the forefront, especially for vulnerable people,” she said. “We have the opportunity to rethink and improve mental health services to recognize the effects of discrimination, so we can take better action to provide a more equitable care delivery.” Researchers used data from 2007-2017 from the transition of the University of Michigan Income Dynamics Survey panel study to adult supplements. About 93% of those surveyed reported experiencing discrimination. The most common factors they cited were age (26%), appearance (19%), gender (14%), and race (13%). According to the analysis, participants who experienced frequent discrimination, defined as more than a few times a month, were about 25% more likely to be diagnosed with mental illness than those who did not experience discrimination and had severe mental illness. I was twice as likely to develop mental distress. Or I have experienced less than a few times a year. Overall, those who experienced some form of discrimination had a 26% higher risk of poor health than those who said they did not experience discrimination. Young adults in this study who experienced high levels of discrimination for years in a row over a decade had a much more pronounced cumulative risk of mental illness, mental distress, substance use, and worsening overall health. Was shown. The findings highlight the multifaceted impact of discrimination on mental and behavioral health and overall well-being. “The relevance we found is also intertwined with disparities in mental health care services, such as inequality in access to health care, bias in healthcare providers, and structural and institutional discrimination in health care, resulting in poor diagnosis, treatment and outcomes. It is likely to lead to equality, “said a senior researcher. The author, Dr Adam Schickedanz, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Geffen School of Medicine. Other authors of this study are Vivek Shah, Christopher Biely, Nicholas Jackson, Rebecca Dudovitz, Dr Elizabeth Barnert, Emily Hotez, and Dr Alma Guerrero of UCLA. Dr. Anthony Buoy of the University of Washington. Narayan Sustory of the University of Michigan. Follow more stories above Facebook & twitter This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

