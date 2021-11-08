The first child, 5-11 years old, looks forward to oversleeping and becomes infected with COVID and is “relieved”

The booking and waiting list is already full when the back provider launches a low-dose Pfizer vaccine for infants. Vaccination rates remain lagging across the Southern Gulf, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and regional health authorities as a whole. I recommend it For all children 5-11 years.

Pharmacy like Walgreens When CVS CDC recommends that you have already made a reservation Search here .. Dosages will become more widely available in clinics and schools in the coming weeks.

Some parents were eager to shoot their children right away, including the children at a Thursday afternoon event in New Orleans. At the Community Health Center’s Crescent Care parking lot, parents brought their children after school to make some of their first shots available. The facility turned the event just two hours after receiving the first shipment of the vaccine.

Some parents are still skeptical, but parents here were eager to get it for their children. Some children are nervous, some are excited, and some are ignorant of what is happening.

Return to normal

Chalyna Chatlani / Gulf State News Room Five-year-old Anjali pulls up his sleeves so he can shoot Pfizer for young children. On November 4, 2021, she wasn’t nervous at all.

Anjali, 5, and her mother, Priya Luis, look forward to a normal taste.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. It’s really important for us to vaccinate her so she can stay safe because she’s in school,” Lewis says. I can’t wait to revisit my beloved places like playgrounds and museums.

“My friends can oversleep [also] Mississippi’s cousins, “said Anjali.

She is also excited that she may not need to take much of the test. “I don’t care about shots. I don’t like the COVID test sticking to my nose.”

“easy”

Chalyna Chatlani / Gulf State News Room Morgan, 7, made a brave face for her covid-19 vaccination. She was nervous, but on November 4, 2021, I thought it wasn’t too bad.

Mother Pier Wilson was one of the first to match her daughter.

“The whole family is vaccinated. My 12 year old kid was just vaccinated with him. It was easy because I have an impaired immune system.” Wilson said.

Her daughter, Morgan, 7, was a little nervous about taking the shot, but she did it.

“I really don’t like the needles that stick in my arms,” ​​Morgan said before the jab. But she didn’t think the shot was too bad.

“It was ok … I got a COVID shot, and I’m happy about it,” she said.

Avoid COVID again

Chalyna Chatlani / Gulf State News Room Anya, 9 years old, has been infected with COVID-19 before and does not want to be infected again, so she will be happy to get infected even if she is a little nervous. November 4, 2021.

According to the CDC, more than 8,000 children aged 5 to 11 years have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 172 have died nationwide.

Some of the children at the event said they had previously been ill with the coronavirus and never wanted it again. That includes Anya, 9, who was with her mother, Kate Fouquet.

Anya suffered from an upper respiratory tract infection and later discovered that it was COVID-19.

“”[Now] If you get something, “Anya said. “I got sick for a few days and that’s it.”

“Hopefully we can get over this.”

Chalyna Chatlani / Gulf State News Room Alexia, 11, and her brother Langston, 8, were very excited to book a COVID-19 shot for their child on November 4, 2021.

Some of the children, such as Alexia (11) and his younger brother Langston (8), were anxiously waiting for the vaccine.

“I wanted it. All my friends were like …’Are you going to get the vaccine! Do you want to get the vaccine!” And I said, “Yeah. That’s right! ” Alexia said.

She also had COVID-19 and didn’t want to experience it again. The brother’s mother, Shirelle Vilmenay, said she wanted to shoot them before the holidays.

“It’s very important, which means we’re happy that this is a way to fight the virus and keep everyone safe, help keep the elderly safe, and finally get vaccinated,” said Birmenai. Says. “Hopefully you can get over this.”

“Coronavirus is a virus that can make you sick,” Langston said. “It’s not only scary, it’s exciting.” He is ready to “relieve at school”.

This story was created by Gulf Countries News Room, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, WBHM, Birmingham, Alabama, WWNO, New Orleans, NPR collaboration. Support for coverage of health inequalities is provided by the Federal Fund.