New robot technology helps doctors detect lung cancer

Kremens is a Physician in the Department of Critical Care and Respiratory Medicine in Fargo’s Essentia Health. And while approaching each step with the same attention to the details he has always practiced, Monark improved the results.

Monark benefits lung cancer patients, he said. This is to enable early detection and more accurate diagnosis of small, hard-to-reach nodules around the lungs. When the scope reaches further, it is essentially possible to biopsy the lungs where the scope has never been.

Essentia Health began using Monark on October 18th. This is the first hospital in North Dakota to introduce a platform recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota adopted Monark in August 2020 and began using it the following month.

Clements said he and another doctor in Essentia had been trying to implement the technology for about a year since it was first introduced in 2020. He said he was excited about what it would bring to the patient.

Doctor robot

Manufactured by Auris Health, Monark integrates the latest advances in robotics, software, data science and endoscopy. Use a small camera and tools to enter the body through a natural opening.

Clements has other diagnostic options in the prairie business for lung cancer and other illnesses, but those restrictions can lead to false positives, false negatives and, in some cases, side effects such as lung collapse and bleeding. He said it could cause it. Second, these scenarios increase medical costs and extend hospital stays.

Also, according to information provided by Essentia, more than 90% of people diagnosed with lung cancer are often found at an advanced stage of lung cancer and cannot survive the disease.

Modern methods of detecting lung cancer have been by X-rays and CT scans, but Clements said these methods still have challenges. For example, by the time X-rays can detect lung cancer, patients are usually in stage 3 or 4, and their survival rate is reduced.

CT scans can detect potential cancers that appear as lung nodules early, but the challenge was to reach the nodules for biopsy in a safe and reliable way. This is usually done using a bronchoscope. This is a thin, illuminated tube with a camera at the end for observing the airways.

However, traditional bronchoscopes are larger than monarks, the scope is not very long, and needles are often used between the ribs and the inner wall of the lungs to reach the nodules. The lungs have few nerve receptors, but they can puncture the lungs and lose or collapse air.

Marlena Zeis, a registered nurse at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota, provides Monarch to physicians who use the platform during the procedure to detect lung cancer and other diseases using controller and computer visualizations. Indicates.Image: Andrew Weeks / Prairie Business

Biopsies are available, but patients are expensive, Clements said. Many of these risks have been eliminated by Monark.

For one thing, “cameras are getting smaller and smaller,” Clements said of advances in medical technology. “You can go farther and farther (with the monarch) without worrying about getting stuck before reaching the nodule. Therefore, this accessory improves biopsy.”

Kremens may appear to be playing a video game when looking at a computer monitor using a handheld controller similar to that of an Xbox game console, but it’s not. He operates a flexible robotic endoscope inside the patient’s airways and lungs.

He is assisted by Monark’s computer-aided navigation based on a 3D model of the patient’s own lung anatomy. The computer tells him if he is off course. According to Clements, this system allows bronchoscopic vision to continue throughout surgery.

As a result, peripheral nodules can be diagnosed early and with minimally invasive procedures, resulting in more successful results in the treatment of lung cancer. According to Clements, this is an outpatient treatment, and if cancer is diagnosed, patients do not have to wait until stage 3 or 4 to begin treatment.

Clemens and his team were trained in flying colors, although doctors had weeks of training before using Monark on their patients.

Not just for cancer patients

Dr. Paul Berger, who provides lung, critical, and neurocritical care at Sioux Falls’ Sanford Health, was the first physician to provide monark services to patients in South Dakota. He said the patient came from nearby, sometimes out of state, to visit with him for outpatient treatment.

Berger was trying to upgrade his skills in his practice when he learned about the monarch last year. He decided to invest in it and the robot arrived in August 2020. A month later, after training, he started using it.

Since then, he has seen the results many times. This is a much safer and more effective way to diagnose potential lung cancer and other illnesses, and it is less invasive than previous methods because it has a lower risk of lung collapse. ..

“The Monark platform is very much in that it can extend the reach to deal with lesions in the lungs or airways, as opposed to traditional bronchoscopy, where only the first third of the primary airways can be seen. Is unique, “he says. Said. “To be able to perform more diagnostic procedures in areas that cannot be visualized, we need to be“ creative ”.

“But robotic bronchoscopy can be directly visualized anywhere in the airways, even near the visceral pleura, which is the outer layer of the lungs. In the lungs that I cannot reach due to diagnostic procedures. There isn’t much space. “

He said the width of the scope itself is about 4.4 millimeters. It is attached to two robot arms that feed the scope into the airways and are operated and controlled by a doctor.

“With a bronchoscope, it’s small,” he said. “It’s very easy to get through even smaller airways …. Its maneuverability in the airways is pretty easy, very safe, and incredibly easy.”

According to Berger, Monark is the only platform that can be visualized directly throughout the procedure, allowing the scope to reach the target area “within a reasonable time” and performing a biopsy safely.

Patient end result: “We can give them a better diagnosis so they can get premium treatment,” he said.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking is the greatest risk factor for lung cancer, and smoking is associated with 80% to 90% of lung cancer deaths. Indirect smoking is also a high-risk factor. In addition to detecting cancer in patients at an early stage, Monark said Monark can be used to detect other lung diseases, Berger said. Of course, the best news is when the biopsy returns negative.

“You don’t have to be a smoker to get lung cancer,” Berger said. “And it’s not just cancer that I’m potentially looking at when performing diagnostic procedures.”

He said the patient may have an infection, an autoimmune disease, or non-cancerous inflamed lung tissue.

“That’s the challenge, trying to provide the patient with the right diagnosis,” he said. In some cases, proper diagnosis can give patients peace of mind, improve their quality of life, and reduce medical costs.

They are Burger’s ultimate goals, and Monark makes these goals better. “Therefore, we are not inadvertently treating things that are not properly diagnosed,” he said.

