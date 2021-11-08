Health
Faces of Hope Celebrate 4th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Event at Marshall | News
Faces of Hope, a sister and support group for local breast cancer survivors, recently observed the group’s 4th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Event on Saturday, October 23.
“Every year, FOH sponsors an event to celebrate, celebrate and remember women in the Marshall region who have fought breast cancer,” said Rita Thomas, who co-founded the organization with breast cancer survivor Karen Lester. increase.
The 2021 event was held outdoors, with the option of wearing a mask and proper social distance protocol, in accordance with current COVID 19 precautions. The beautiful grounds of the Star Family Home served as a venue for a pink tea party. The women gathered in different shades of pink, remembering those who won the battle on the other side, and celebrating, recognizing and celebrating fellow survivors.
The keynote speaker was the apostle Jackie Hollowway, a pastor of I Am Fivefold Ministries in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Apostle Hollowway is also a survivor of breast cancer and an avid supporter of FOH. She used Ephesians 6: 11-18 to encourage those in attendance to wear the entire armor of God.
“She just said we should fight like a girl,” said Thomas. “She reminded us how a girl bows and shakes violently. It may seem unstable, but sometimes you land a punch — and it’s a way to fight breast cancer. Sometimes it may seem out of control, but just keep shaking and keep fighting! “
According to Thomas, the foundation has grown exponentially since its inception. Although the mission has always been spiritual and emotional support, this year’s founder, 15-year survivor Thomas and 8-year survivor Lester, are also financially financial to the two members of the group. I was able to give a gift. To provide financial assistance to those who are currently being treated.
“It turned out to be particularly appealing to be able to recognize Mrs. Mary Lou Barebone as the longest-lived survivor of the group,” Thomas shared. “Mrs. Taylor has been part of and supported the organization since its inception.
“During the living room, FOH acknowledged and celebrated 48 years of survival with Pink’s sister. When she transitioned to eternal life on October 29, we are now standing with her family. “I will,” said Thomas. “I miss her sweet spirit and beautiful smile.”
Katherlene Onic was also recognized as a 29-year breast cancer survivor. Faces of Hope has also adopted Lucy Carriker, who is currently in combat, called the Faces of Hope.
“This event culminated in a pink balloon release in honor of all the women who bravely fought in this battle,” said Thomas. “We remember and respect them.”
..
Sources
2/ https://www.marshallnewsmessenger.com/news/faces-of-hope-celebrates-fourth-annual-breast-cancer-awareness-event-in-marshall/article_33ee3f94-3e97-11ec-8878-7769e3068b9e.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]