What is the truth about the side effects and childbirth of children, COVID vaccines?
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out for children aged 5 to 11, parents are asking a lot of questions to pediatricians.
One of the most common misconceptions doctors have heard when teens also qualify is related to the impact of vaccines on future childbirth.
It’s a myth, says Dr. Elizabeth Nap, a pediatrician at the Austin Regional Clinic.
“Of course, we have questions about any new drug, any new vaccine,” she said. “Is there any side effect? That’s a very rational idea.”
Nap explained that the components of mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer COVID-19, which were shot for children, are not new.
She also pointed out that the vaccine affects the immune system, not the reproductive system. “They are two different parts of our body that are not interrelated,” she said.
This vaccine has not been shown to affect the birth of adults in both those enrolled in clinical trials and those who received the vaccine after December.
Dr. Lisa Hansard, a reproductive endocrinologist at the Texas Fertility Center, said that even her adult patients who are actively trying to get pregnant should be vaccinated.
She said it was important to understand the science of vaccines. She said it decomposes rapidly at the injection site, causing an antibody reaction. “It has never been shown that antibody production affects current or future pregnancies,” Hansard said.
“It’s the science of RNA vaccines. There is no physiological reason for (infertility) risk to exist,” she said.
The only vaccines that are not recommended for those who are pregnant or are about to become pregnant are live vaccines such as measles, mumps and rubella vaccines. These vaccines are given one month before someone tries to get pregnant, or after the pregnancy is over.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not a living virus, so it is not a problem for those who are trying to get pregnant or who are already pregnant and are encouraged. The first few weeks after pregnancy and childbirth increased people’s risk of severe COVID-19.
Doctors are worried about childbirth and fever in men, and fever that causes neural tube defects in early pregnancy.
Fever can temporarily reduce a man’s childbirth for about three months, after which it should return to normal.
If a woman is taking 400 micrograms of folic acid, she can avoid neural tube defects even in the presence of fever.
Fever can occur if a person becomes ill with COVID-19, or as a less common side effect of the vaccine. According to Hansard, the vaccine can be used to prepare and take acetaminophen (Tylenol) in the first 24-48 hours after vaccination to reduce the chance of fever. ..
Hansard has also heard from people about miscarriage and social media posts containing the COVID-19 vaccine. The truth is that one-third of all pregnancies end in a miscarriage, Hansard said. It is quite possible that someone accidentally vaccinates and miscarriage.
Data from people in the vaccine test group showed no increased risk of miscarriage in those vaccinated compared to those vaccinated with placebo. No increase was seen in another study since the vaccine was released, Hansard said.
For parents who may be taking a “wait-and-see” approach to vaccines, Nap said, “This is a public health emergency. We need to keep our neighbors in mind.” rice field.
She said that if all of us were vaccinated, we could return to a more normal life, including school.
Children currently vaccinated may be spending Christmas with their grandparents and other relatives and are not at risk of transmitting the virus.
Parents who have questions about vaccines should consult their doctor or pediatrician.
“They are happy to talk about your personal risks,” Nap said.
