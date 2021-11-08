Mom was frightened after being told that the baby was born with an intestine outside the body

The four mothers remained frightened after being told that the baby girl was born with an intestine on the outside of her body.

Laura Woodward described the moment when an ultrasound examiner scanning her baby saw her and said, “I’m sorry.”

Her 24-year-old partner, Adam Porter, 30, who already had three children with her, was excited to add the “last piece” to her family.

However, Laura’s world went into “slow motion” during a 12-week scan at Blackburn Hospital.

After a medical examination at Burnley Hospital, Laura and Adam’s foetation were diagnosed with gastroschisis. This is a rare birth defect in which the baby’s intestines go out of the body.

However, a few months after tension, Milliwood Ward arrived in the world by Caesarean section on December 11, 2020.

Weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces, her exposed intestines were wrapped in plastic wrap before Laura was allowed her first hug.

Within hours, her vital organs were reinserted into the body-except for the small navel, leaving no evidence of traumatic onset.

Laura, a care assistant at Clitheroe, Lancashire, said:

“When the sonographer said,’I’m sorry,’ my whole world stopped. I thought it was.

“We are very proud of her. She is just a beautiful girl.”

Mama Laura was over the moon when she learned she was expecting a little girl with her partner Adam.

The couple underwent an 8-week gender test in May 2020, and a 12-week scan one month later.

“I wasn’t worried because I had done it all three times with the other kids before,” Laura said.

“I knew the process, and my other pregnancies were so smooth that I had no reason to think this time was something different.”

However, in a 12-week scan on June 22, 2020, ultrasound examiners at Blackburn Hospital revealed that the foetation had a rare birth defect.

“I didn’t understand what that meant for our baby, I was just afraid.”

The couple was asked to scan by an expert for further insight into the girl’s birth defects.

Doctors soon confirmed that she was born with a ruptured stomach wall, where the intestines grow outside the body.

“I was told that I didn’t have to stay pregnant if I didn’t want it, but I couldn’t help giving my baby a chance.

“They told us that it has a high survival rate and can be modified, so we just have to expect the best.”

Laura admitted that she had difficulty staying positive and couldn’t enjoy her pregnancy as much as her previous children did. The fetal panic was overwhelming.

Now 11 months old, Little Millie arrived at 11:11 on December 11, 2020 and weighed 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

“I always thought 11 was a lucky number, but now it’s even more so!” Laura said.

Millie underwent a reversal surgery to reinsert the small and large intestines into her body, an operation performed “incredibly smoothly” at Alderhay Hospital in Liverpool.

“Looking at her now, you wouldn’t think she had experienced so much,” Laura said.

“She has a small belly button to show it, just a little smaller than her friends, but when I tried, I couldn’t love her more.

“I try not to spoil her, but since she is here, I just want to do everything I can to protect her.

“She is perfect in every way.”