Discrimination can lead to mental health problems in young adults: research

Young man experiencing discrimination A new study from UCLA suggests that you are more likely to develop mental health problems.

Researchers have also found that the more discrimination young adults face, the greater the problems they develop with their mental health.

The survey looked at data from 1,834 Americans between the ages of 18 and 28. The most common types of discrimination were age (26%), appearance (19%), gender (14%), and race (13%).

This study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Pediatrics on Sunday.

Approximately 93% of those surveyed reported that they experienced discrimination, and those who experienced discrimination several times a month were more likely to be diagnosed with discrimination. Mental illness They are also twice as likely to develop psychological distress as those who have not experienced discrimination or who have experienced discrimination less than once a year.

“One of the biggest things we learned from this study was that the strength of the association between discrimination and the many health outcomes we examined was similar depending on the type of discrimination. , A common pathway by which different types of stress affect health, especially mental health. “

Kendel Coker, an associate professor of psychology at New Haven University, explains how the effects of discrimination change from adolescents to young adults, the focus of research when treating a minority of patients. He said he noticed.

“When I’m two, it’s okay to kick or scream,” says Coker. “Then, as you grow older, there are more socially appropriate ways to express what you are feeling.”

Frustration for discrimination manifests itself as a child’s anger and behavioral problems, according to Coker, but can later be manifested by depression and substance abuse, with mental health problems between the ages of 18 and 28 in this study. It may be increasing.

Discrimination also plays a more direct role in the actual mental health care experience, leading to inequality in diagnostic, therapeutic, and health outcomes, the study states.

“The relevance we found is also intertwined with disparities in mental health care services, such as inequality in access to health care, bias in healthcare providers, and structural and institutional discrimination in health care, resulting in poor diagnosis, treatment and outcomes. It can lead to equality, “Schickedanz said in a statement. UCLA.

As a clinical psychologist, Coker points out the difficulty of providing care to people facing discrimination.

“We are taught to help individuals, but how do you help someone deal with something you can’t control?” Coker says.

Coker suggests that now that many studies have highlighted the impact of discrimination on mental health, we need to take greater policy initiatives to address discrimination.

Given that the study is observational and not a controlled setting, the link between discrimination and mental health is based on correlation rather than direct causality.

“Of course, there is no way to do controlled experiments where people have been exposed to different levels of discrimination for more than a decade and the effects are observed like randomized trials, so there are several techniques to explain the confounding factors. We have our own longitudinal data available, “says Schickedanz.

Schickedanz, the fact that the study was done over the years helped eliminate some potential confounding variables and controlled factors such as income, poverty, educational background, and lack of access to health care. I added.

“Our study shows how different types of discrimination experiences affect the mental and behavioral health of the entire life course, and how the effects are perceived early in life. We will add more detail to our collective understanding, which opens the door to interventions to interrupt the effects of discrimination at the beginning of adulthood, “says Schickedanz.

