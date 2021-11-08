Lack of insurance explains the decline in cancer screening rates for the “totally” unemployed

November 8, 2021
Read 3 minutes
November 8, 2021
Read 3 minutes
Disclosure: Fedewa has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information. See the survey for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.
According to the results of a study published in, unemployment seems to be related to being less likely to have health insurance and less likely to have the latest information on cancer screening. cancer..
Researchers also found that the lack of insurance coverage fully explained the decline in screening rates for unemployed adults in the study.
In addition, people who are unemployed at the time of the study are less likely to have the latest information on long-term cancer screening, and unemployment at some point hinders long-term cancer screening and causes cancer. It suggests that it may affect outcomes.
Stacy A. Fedewa
“The unemployment rate rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, so I was wondering how this would affect cancer screening.” Stacey A. Fedewa, PhD, MPH, Senior Scientist for Risk Factors and Screening Surveillance Research at the American Cancer Society told Healio. “Previous studies have reported low utilization of cancer screening in the unemployed, but no previous study examining the role of health insurance was found. Unemployed health insurance can change. I felt this was an important research topic because of my gender. “
Fedewa and colleagues investigated the link between unemployment, health insurance, and cancer screening to determine the potential impact of pandemics on early detection of cancer.
The analysis included 62,314 employed adults aged 50-64 years and 3,428 unemployed screening-eligible adults identified in a national health interview survey. The majority of respondents in the employment and unemployment groups were men (51.9% vs. 53.9%) and whites (75.5% vs. 64.2%), and the majority of adults employed had private insurance (83.5). % Vs. 40.2%).
Fedewa and colleagues calculated Breast latest and past year screening prevalenceWe used survey data from 2000 to 2018 to evaluate cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, and prostate cancer, and self-reported employment data from respondents over the past week. Researchers hypothesized that current unemployment may be more strongly associated with recent screening prevalence than with the latest screening prevalence. Achieved before unemployment. They defined the latest screening prevalence according to USPSTF recommendations and used recent screening prevalence to assess the proximal association between screening practice and unemployment.
The prevalence of recent (within the last year) and latest breast, cervical, colorectal, and prostate cancer screenings served as a key result of this study.
The results show that unemployed people are four times more likely to be under-insured than employed adults (41.4% vs. 10%), and unemployed adults (vs. employed adults) are the latest in cervical cancer screening. The prevalence of cervical cancer was significantly lower (78.5% vs. 86.2%), breast cancer (67.8% vs. 77.5%), colorectal cancer (41.9 vs. 48.5%) and prostate cancer (25.4%). vs .36.4%; all NS <.001).
Considering the coverage of health insurance, the difference was negated.
“I was a little surprised that insurance fully explained the link between unemployment and getting a cancer screening,” Fedewa said. “We hypothesized that insurance could mitigate this relevance (ie, you are unemployed and have cancer screening), but that insurance fully explains the relevance. I didn’t expect it. “
Researchers write that this finding is noteworthy because it is potentially modifiable.
They conclude that extending health insurance for the unemployed can help combat the effects of unemployment (which has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic) in regular up-to-date screening. Was given.
“Our findings show the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of future adverse economic events on cancer screening by expanding and ensuring post-unemployment health insurance coverage. It suggests that it could be mitigated, “Fedeva told Healio.
Further research will benefit from the ability to explain other factors related to employment and insurance in assessing the impact on cancer screening, Fedewa added.
“Because we didn’t have access to state-level data, the study couldn’t pinpoint the intersection of unemployment, Medicaid expansion / non-expansion, and cancer screening,” Fedeva said. “This will be an important future study.”
Stacey A. Fedewa, PhD, MPH, You can contact the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA30303. Email: [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.healio.com/news/hematology-oncology/20211108/lack-of-insurance-completely-accounts-for-lower-cancer-screening-rates-among-unemployed
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]