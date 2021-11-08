Since Friday, 104 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Waterloo region.

Public health reports an increase in 104 COVID-19 cases over the weekend in the Waterloo region.

When classified by day, it is as follows.

Twenty-seven cases were reported on Saturday.

38 cases were reported on Sunday.

39 cases were reported on Monday.

The regional dashboard also reports two additional cases that have been moved from another public health unit and dated before the weekend. It brought a total of 106 new cases reported on Monday.

No deaths have been reported for the new COVID-19.

The number of active cases on Monday increased to 183.

There were 9 outbreaks in this area.

Chartwell Terrace at Square Retirement Home, where the staff had three cases.

Occurred 4 times at school and 2 times at each school.

One is an agricultural sales workplace and there are four cases.

One is at the construction site and there are three cases.

One is a place of worship and there are two cases.

One is a retail store and there are two cases.

Public health officials said in a news release that there was a cluster of incidents related to home and social events in a private setting that contributed to the increase in incidents.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, a medical officer in the area, said it was not unexpected that the case rate would increase as the regulations were lifted and people spent more time indoors.

“But it reminds us that delta mutants spread rapidly when given the opportunity, and that it is of utmost importance to be vaccinated and to continue public health precautions in interacting with others.” Wang said in a news release.

“Through our incident and contact investigation, we are looking at a cluster of incidents between families and from social events in private settings where precautions are mitigated or lacking. increase.”

Cluster cases spread to vaccinated people

At a media briefing on Friday, associate medical director Dr. Julie Emily said these outbreaks led to cases in vaccinated people, or “breakthrough cases.”

“That’s why we want to raise the vaccination rate as much as possible because we tend to limit the spread even if there is some spread, and obviously we get hospitalized, really get sick, and have more serious consequences. We limit the number of people we bring, “said Emily.

Vaccination dashboards in the region show that 76.02 percent of the total population of the Waterloo region is vaccinated with both vaccines. Children under the age of 11 are not yet vaccinated.

The region said an estimated 126,000 inhabitants of the Waterloo region have not yet been immunized or are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In the absence of public health precautions, these individuals remain vulnerable to COVID-19,” said a regional news release.