Third vaccination for immunocompromised people | News Extra

Elderly people and people with weakened immunity are allowed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to receive a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

At a virtual Covid-19 press conference on Monday, epidemiologist Dr. Avery Hind said the third dose was an additional primary vaccine to enhance the initial immune response to the vaccine and enhance the protection of these groups. Said.

He said the third dose is now part of WHO’s main series for these individual groups.

Dr. Anthony Parkinson, director of health at the Northwest Community Health Department (NWRHA), elaborated on the need for a third dose, and the Covid-19 vaccine further strengthens the immune system of vaccinated people. He said he was supposed to. They have a fighting chance to fight this virus.

Parkinson pointed out that some people have weak immunity. Even if you are vaccinated, just press a little.

“You give them a vaccine, the vaccine gives them a little help, but immunity diminishes very quickly, or it doesn’t reach good levels in the first place, and now you’re still against Covid Vulnerable. You are very vulnerable to Covid with or without vaccine. “

Parkinson’s disease said there are different types of immunodeficiency, and that some people become immunodeficient due to diseases like HIV, while others are born that way.

“Some things, like chronic granulomatous disease, do not work well with bacteria-eating cells. And what happens is that you are vulnerable because they can’t fight fungi and bacteria. Some people. Because they are so low in white blood cell count and are born that way, they are a defense against these aliens and they cannot fight it. Therefore, these are primary immunodeficiencies. “

HIV

“HIV licks your immune system.

“If you are infected with HIV and have less than 200 CD4 cells, it means that your ability to fight the infection is significantly impaired. You already have a severely impaired ability to fight, so your CD4 count is 200. If less, make additional vaccines available now.

“Also, if you have another opportunistic infection, that is, another infection caused by an HIV infection, that’s another reason why you need to make sure you get an additional dose. “Parkinson said.

He said another at-risk group was people with chronic kidney disease.

“Chronic kidney disease significantly weakens your immunity. In fact, in Trinidad, one of my colleagues unfortunately found that up to 30% of people with chronic kidney disease infected with Covid succumbed to it. Showed to me.

“So we want to see people with weakened immunity due to illness, especially those with chronic kidney disease.”

He added that cancer patients are also included, whether it is blood cancer or solid tumor cancer.

“When you take medicines to fight cancer, these medicines endanger and weaken your immune system, so we want to vaccinate and boost them for these people. That’s why we want to measure it at the right time, so we ask our doctors to write to us. “

Parkinson’s disease states that white blood cells may count down and weaken the immune system during the course of chemotherapy. “We can’t provide a vaccine at that exact time. It doesn’t make sense. But the doctor tells us, we gave you a course, you give you your immunity. You are recovering, and at that point you should be vaccinated so that your immunity can be boosted and you can better fight this disease.

“Anyone who has immunological problems and cannot fight the disease, we want to give you a vaccine to give you a chance to fight. This vaccine gives you a chance to fight. It’s giving and I hope you can get it. “

Transplant recipient

“We have a great active kidney transplant system in this country, and these people who receive these transplants are you because your immune system licks it because it is someone else’s kidney. Must get these medicines to calm your immune system Donated kidneys. These same medicines that calm your immune system so as not to destroy your kidneys, unfortunately, have the ability to fight the virus. Therefore, the person who received the transplant should be given additional vaccine at the right time and in the right place. “

He said people undergoing chronic dialysis also form part of the immunodeficiency group.

“In this country, Covid-positive people can only get dialysis in two areas. It’s Couva Hospital and Arima Hospital. And now those dialysis chairs are full, we almost people I couldn’t take you, so you’re Covid positive and need more protection with kidney dialysis. “

Parkinson needs drugs to suppress the immune system not only in cancer, but also in other immunosuppressive diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, intestinal problems, and autoimmune diseases in which the immune system destroys itself and organs such as joints and intestines. Some people said that. ..

“When you are taking these medicines, it also suppresses your ability to fight, so what we advise you, those suffering from these illnesses, we Talk to your doctor to tell you when it’s best to give you these vaccines. Some people are taking pulse therapy, which means they take it occasionally and decline for a while. If it wears out a little, we will give you a vaccine.

“So, for people with immunodeficiency, come and take your third dose. The Ministry of Health has created an opportunity for you to get it. It’s available, miss this opportunity Don’t, “said Parkinson.

He says that anyone with chronic kidney disease, or one of the members living in a household with chronic kidney disease, needs to be vaccinated to increase the protection of themselves and their families. I said there is.

“You vaccinate yourself. You collect your immune system yourself, because you don’t want to spread it to these people, because they are so at risk. Get the vaccine because you don’t want to give them another chance to break this armor. “

He said doctors are already under stress, so don’t put them further stressed by becoming another Covid case to deal with.