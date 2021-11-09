How to talk to your doctor about menopause

Hot flashes. Vaginal dryness. feeling. Forgetfulness. Night sweats. Having consulted with Dr. Google, you are ready to get a real answer to your question about these common menopausal symptoms. But let’s face it. One-way consultation with an online health site is much easier than talking to a real healthcare provider about unpleasant, often embarrassing symptoms.

Menopause that occurs when a woman has 12 consecutive months without a period Is considered a taboo subject, says Mary Jane Minkin, MD, a clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive science at Yale University School of Medicine. “We live in a pure society and menopause involves being associated with women’s sexuality,” she explains. “Another problem is that we tend to experience menopause as we get older. It’s a sign that you’re getting older and we’re a society that worships young people. Lots of debate. is.”

To make matters worse, studies show that doctors do not fully understand menopause and hormonal cataclysms. Women who have stopped menstruating This usually happens at the age of 51 on average.According to the original Studies published in the journal menopause Only 20% of US residents who responded to the survey said their obstetrics and gynecology (ob / gyn) program included a formal menopause curriculum.

But that doesn’t mean you should be left to navigate the experience of menopause-or, for that matter, Around menopause Earlier years — on your own. There are five ways to ensure that you get the information you need from your health care provider.

1.1. Choose the right doctor.

You may have a long and healthy relationship with your obstetrician and gynecologist, and you may have an even longer relationship with your GP. However, if neither of them addresses all of the menopause, that is, not only the best treatment, but also other conditions that may begin when you experience menopause, seek professional referral. please.

“Starting with your GP, say:” We understand that experiencing menopause increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. Can you tell me how to protect yourself? “Dr. Minkin suggests. “It’s great if you get a good and definitive answer. If not, ask if there are menopause specialists they can recommend.” You can also go to the North American Menopause Association (NAMS) Website, Plug in your zip code to find a locally licensed health care provider. NAMS certified menopausal person ..

2.2. Arrives for your doctor’s appointment prepared.

NS The average doctor’s consultation lasts 18 minutes According to a recent study published in medical care.. For best one-on-one with your doctor, bring a list of medications (including both Rx and over-the-counter medications), symptom notes, and a medical history and family understanding. Of particular importance to know: the age at which a woman in your family was menopausal. “Let’s say you’re 41, but you have hot flashes and irregular periods,”-a classic sign of menopause, says Dr. Minkin. “But your mom, sister, and aunt experienced menopause at the age of 55. Your doctor may want to look for other causes. It may not be menopause that gives you funky menstruation. not.”

Family history, especially bone health and cardiovascular history, is highly relevant, Dr. Minkin adds.Because there is your risk to: osteoporosis When Heart attack rises after menopause.. “Did your mom have a broken hip at age 60? Did she have a heart attack at age 60? That helps your doctor know,” says Dr. Minkin.

3.3. Bring a list of questions.

When you enter the exam room, it’s easy to forget everything on the discussion list. Make a note in advance in order of importance. “Write down everything you’re experiencing, whether or not it seems to be related to menopause,” said Barbara Dehn, RN, nurse practitioner at El Camino Women’s Medical Group in Mountain View, California. NP says. “Menopause is hot flashes and is often thought of as hot flashes alone, but it can also be sleep disorders, weight gain, vaginal dryness, etc.” I have sleep problems, but I can’t get menopause. You might think, but it certainly can happen. ”

4.4. Be frank and honest with your doctor.

Know this, whatever you have to say about your health habits: doctors have heard it before. Whatever “it” is. For example, let’s say you are a smoker. Here’s why you shouldn’t keep it secret from your caregiver: You can give birth during the menopause, but you should use contraception because you are not completely protected from unplanned pregnancies until you become pregnant. menopause .. For women who do not smoke, doctors may recommend low-dose oral contraceptives. It also helps reduce hot flashes, maintain bone health, and improve acne that can burn around menopause. “But if I have a healthy person at the age of 45 and she smokes, she can’t take low-dose oral contraceptives,” says Dr. Minkin. NS The combination increases the risk of stroke And a heart attack.

For smokers and women who prefer hormone-free options, MD may recommend hormone-free non-prescription options that can improve symptoms. “For example, soy has been shown to be effective,” Dehn said in a recent study published in the journal, whether in supplements or foods such as tofu, edamame, and soy milk. It is quoted and stated. menopause.. Studies show that a plant-based diet rich in soy reduces moderate to severe hot flashes by 84% from nearly five times a day to less than once a day.

5.5. Ask how to relieve the symptoms.

During the peri-menopausal and menopausal periods, the ovaries increasingly produce less estrogen, causing a variety of symptoms and physical changes such as hot flashes, mood swings, and sleep disorders. It may also cause vaginal changes such as dryness, irritation, pain and itching.

“Vaginal inflammation needs to be dealt with for a variety of reasons,” says Dr. Minkin. “Awkward vaginal symptoms are often associated with bladder problems, so menopausal women are at increased risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs). One of the most common causes of death among older women. teeth Urosepsis , “Or sepsis caused by UTI. Talk to your doctor about hormone-free options, including vaginal estrogen tablets, creams, or capsules, and supplements.

One thing to note: Two women do not experience menopause in exactly the same way, so be specific to your health care provider about the symptoms you are aiming for. Also, be sure to ask about the science behind treatment, whether prescription or over-the-counter. “Ask the provider:’What is the data? Does the data support the claim?” Suggests Dehn. “Look for real evidence, not magical thoughts.”



