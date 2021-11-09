Deer caught COVID-19 from people, studies show, but questions are imminent





White-tailed deer may be infected with the coronavirus from humans and spread rapidly, according to a new study that found that up to 80% of deer sampled in Iowa across the United States are infected with COVID-19. I have.

A study by the Iowa Wildlife Authority, working with a veterinary microbiologist at Penn State University, raises the issue of the spread of the coronavirus found in multiple U.S. state deer populations from one coast to another. I will raise it. How the author of the study Coronavirus spreads to deer From people. They said there was no evidence that the virus had returned from deer to humans, and further to determine if that could happen and, if possible, whether the virus would mutate into a more dangerous strain. He pointed out the need for research.

Researchers focused on Iowa deer, but they said there was no reason to think that the same thing wasn’t happening elsewhere. State with white-tailed deer population. White-tailed deer are widely distributed throughout the United States, with an estimated total population of 38 million. There are nearly 500,000 white-tailed deer roaming the state of Iowa, and there are many opportunities for people to have. Passed the coronavirus to the deerDr. Rachel Ruden, a state wildlife veterinarian and one of the authors of the study, told The New York Times.

Some possibilities include backyard feeding, sewage drainage, or even animals where infected hunters chew tobacco plugs. “Probably not too much of a burden to infect a deer,” Ruden told The Times. “But in any case, this is all an impressive example of all of us falling into this pandemic together.”

To determine that you are active Deer coronavirus infectionDuring a pandemic, a veterinary microbiologist at Penn State University examined the lymph nodes of road kill and deer samples harvested by hunters from March 2020 to January 2021. Researchers pointed out that the largest increase in deer active COVID-19 infections coincided with the peak of last year’s deer hunting season in Iowa.

And while their work has not been published in peer-reviewed journals, the author was fully surprised at their findings. Warn deer hunting Others who wear personal protective equipment when handling carcasses of deer and processing meat and are vaccinated against COVID-19. This study provides the first direct evidence of the COVID-19 virus in free-living species. “Our findings have important implications for viral ecology and long-term persistence,” one of the key researchers, Suresh Kuphipudi, said in a news release. “These include spillover to other free-living and captive animals, as well as potential spillover to human hosts,” Kufipudi said. “Of course, this emphasizes the need for many urgent steps to monitor the spread of the deer virus and prevent its outflow to humans.” Principal Investigators told The New York Times they were surprised Deer COVID-19 infection It was so widespread in Iowa that there is no reason to think that the same thing isn’t happening in other deer-dwelling states. “It was manifesting effectively in all parts of the state,” Kuchipudi told The New York Times. “We were stunned.” Previous studies found two-thirds of deer in four states: Michigan, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania. Have COVID-19 antibody.. The study by the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service found antibodies to the virus. Researchers emphasized that the findings indicate exposure rather than active infection, but also said the presence of antibodies could mean that the deer fought the infection. Scientists responding to the findings need more research to determine if deer and other animal populations can return the virus to humans, or how the virus mutates. I emphasize that. The risk of animal infection is considered low. But that happens. Millions of people in late 2020 Cultured mink was slaughtered In Denmark, after about 12 people have been infected with a strain of coronavirus found in animals. Tony Goldberg, a veterinarian at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who wasn’t involved in the study, told the Times that if the virus could fly from a deer to a person, it would be a “game changer.” .. “If a deer can infect humans with the virus, it’s a game changer,” said Tony Goldberg, who studies the evolution of infectious diseases that fly between animals and humans. “Taking wildlife species into reservoirs after human transmission is very rare and unlucky, as if we needed more bad luck.” Scientists are keen to find out how the virus behaves in other species, including rodents that live close to humans, and whether it mutates to more dangerous levels.

