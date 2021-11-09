Health
Despite promising developments, concerns about COVID-19 winter continue
In the United States, a carefully monitored model of the institute suggests a “relatively mild” surge this winter, he said. “It’s not as big as last year,” he said, but it’s enough to “put a lot of pressure on the hospital” if both the COVID-19 case and the expected flu influx must be dealt with.
He warned that the IHME model could be too optimistic because it has not yet considered weakened immunity against both vaccines and previous natural infections. However, he also said that booster shot management and campaigns to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 may help.
Our model suggests that it is relatively modest #DeltaVariant The surge in the United States this winter isn’t as big as last year, but with the expected combination of influenza cases and COVID-19, it’s enough to put a lot of pressure on hospitals (but much more than last year). few). pic.twitter.com/ZI1XegnaC2
— Institute for Health Metrics (IHME) (@ IHME_UW) November 5, 2021
Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, provided a pandemic status report in a series of tweets on Sunday, stating that the national situation became “mixed” and the number of cases declined rapidly. rice field. He said it was better than the same period last year when more incidents occurred. He granted vaccination.
He said the country was in a “stalemate.” People are heading indoors due to the cold climate, social interaction is on the rise, and the Delta variant is “much worse.” But at the same time, many people got their shots.
He said in the next few months that “social interactions would boost the infection further,” but more adults were vaccinated, children were vaccinated, booster shots were given, and “ubiquitous tests.” With masking, the surge in winter could be avoided. In high risk situations.
Quick update on the pandemic situation in the United States
The national image is different
Bad news: The sharp decline in cases has peaked
In the last two weeks, new infections have leveled off at about 75K per day
Good news?
In early November we are flat
It can be much worse. It could be 2020
thread pic.twitter.com/iSWZaddYjo
— Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) November 7, 2021
“We need to stop talking as if Covid is over,” Dr. Peter Hotez, director of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said in a tweet last week.
“More than 40% of the country remains unvaccinated. For the hurricane delta, this is a lot of hot water,” he said, citing how hurricanes gain strength over hot water. “I’m worried about another surge starting after Thanksgiving (similar to last year).”
Hotez’s prescription to prevent the winter surge includes vaccinations for “almost all” adults and adolescents, vaccinations for children, a third vaccination for all who have been vaccinated with Physer or Moderna, previously. It included getting vaccinated even if you had been infected with.
You need to stop talking as if the covid is over. Over 40% of the country remains unvaccinated. It’s a lot of warm water for the Hurricane Delta. I’m worried about yet another surge starting after Thanksgiving (similar to last year). https://t.co/R02TJNiCIt
— Professor Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) November 3, 2021
At a briefing on Friday, Jennifer Nuzzo, epidemiological leader at the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, said national data were showing signs of concern.
“This week, compared to last week, the incident is pretty deadlocked,” she said. “I’m curious about this for two reasons, one because I want the decline to continue, and the stagnation is at the level of weekly cases, in June and early July. . “
“There are some early signs that we are heading in the wrong direction,” she said. “It’s very important to do something to deal with the stall.”
She also expressed concern about the increase in COVID cases seen in some countries abroad, including a “massive surge in cases” in Eastern Europe and a large increase in cases in Africa.
“We need to continue to boost the immunity of the population through vaccination,” she said. … there is still a long way to go. Overall, the United States does not achieve the highest levels of vaccination rates as many other countries. And you know, it really puts us in a much more vulnerable situation. “
The pandemic is not over yet. “We need to make further progress to increase vaccine intake not only here in the United States, but globally. Again, because things that happen elsewhere can eventually come here. “She said.
Michael T. Osterholm, Director, Center for Infectious Diseases Research Policy, University of Minnesota Said in last week’s podcast “It’s hard to decipher where we’re heading.”
He said that in other countries where Delta variants have been wiped out, there are various pandemic curves, some of which decrease after the arrival of the Delta, and some of which increase again after the cases decrease, such as Russia and the United Kingdom. Said.
“I don’t know if there’s an exact model that can actually be used to predict what will happen. Sure, I hope it will eventually decline,” he said. … Anyone who comes up with modeling that is more than 30 days old today is based on Pixie Dust. “
He points out that individual states in the United States are heading in different directions, seeing some cases rise and others fall, “the overall US trajectory is smoldering. It will depend on what happens in some of these pockets. ” He also warned that even the most vaccinated states, such as New England, are still at lower levels of vaccination than some of the now-proliferating European countries.
He said vaccination was the key. “When we decide to surge this virus, we can’t stop it. But we can do a lot to mitigate its effects. Vaccines anticipate future surges. It ultimately saves us from the many damages that are done, “he said.
Martin Finne Cane can be reached at [email protected]..
