Coronavirus FAQ: It’s the season for colds and flu, but it’s still the season for COVID. How can I not get sick?

Each week, NPR goats and sodas answer frequently asked questions about life during the coronavirus crisis. If you have any questions that you would like us to consider in future posts, please email us at: [email protected] The subject is “Weekly Coronavirus Questions”. See FAQ archive here..

I’ve heard that colds and flu could be more prevalent this year as they didn’t spread much last year when we were all wearing masks and away from people. Does that mean our defense, antibody protection, is diminished? Is it a good idea to keep the mask on this winter? Or should I get sick in the hope of boosting my immune system?

It’s true that the flu didn’t spread much last year. During the 2020-2021 season, only .2% of respiratory specimens from clinical laboratories and public health departments participating in national surveillance were positive for influenza, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Prevention and prevention compared to 26.2% to 30.3% in the last three seasons.

But what that means this year remains a mystery, as this kind of drop-off hasn’t happened recently. Still, there are enough clues for doctors and public health authorities to provide fairly solid advice.

First, take a short-term intensive course on cold and flu infections. Like COVID-19, colds and flu are viruses. Infecting a virus (as the pandemic taught us very well) depends on several things: first, exposure. It may be through the air, which is the main means of transmission of COVID-19 and influenza, or by touching a bacterially contaminated surface that has been shed by an infected individual (how a cold spreads). So, last October, when children wore masks and returned to school in Hong Kong at a physical distance, the flu and COVID were prevented, but 10-40% of common colds. A case of rhinovirus that causes an explosion.

However, exposure to the virus does not mean that you will get sick.

That’s where antibodies come in. People who have been exposed to the virus in the past have a higher immunity to the virus. As a result, children are more likely to get sick than adults. I didn’t have much time to be exposed to various viruses. Therefore, due to the general underexposure last year, there may be less antibody against this year’s flu strain, which may worsen the flu season, but it is also possible that previous exposures have accumulated some antibody. .. and, study Exposure to one virus also helps prevent infection with another virus, according to a report published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine in June (specifically, researchers have found that rhinoviruses We have discovered that the antibody produced by the infection can stop the replication of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19).

He points out that the number of antibodies against various viruses is unknown. Abral Karan, Stanford University Infectious Disease Doctor. “But there should still be an immune response to past strains,” he says.

And there is another way to build antibodies: vaccines. That’s why getting a flu shot this year can be especially important, he said.

But some people are asking: Should masking and hand disinfection be stopped to increase exposure to pathogens? In other words, to risk getting sick in the hope of producing more antibodies for the next round? Our expert says no.

“People try not to get the flu every year,” says Karan, and that’s probably a good thing. Getting sick … well, it’s annoying. And the flu can actually be fatal.

Also, you don’t have to actually develop the symptoms of the flu or cold to cook the antibodies. Unless you leave home, you will be exposed to a lot of bacteria, says Karan. And even when you don’t get sick from exposure, you still accumulate some antibodies.

Therefore, the challenges are: Stay healthy and avoid infecting others if you become a prey to the virus.

And it takes us to topics that are too familiar in the COVID era: wash your hands!

“It’s never really too beautiful,” he says. Charlotte BakerThe Virginia Tech Assistant Professor of Epidemiology added that the Pandemic was an awakening call for many who did not wash their hands well. “You need to keep your hands clean at all times.”

Antibacterial soap should be avoided as much as possible for other reasons (such as the development of antibiotic resistance that does not affect the virus), but it is okay to continue using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, she says. .. It does not lead to antibiotic resistance.

The second problem is that it does not infect other people. That means staying home when you’re sick and … yes, sometimes you wear a mask!

Baker says he was able to learn lessons from other countries that wear masks to keep their hands clean. She says that these countries tend to have lower rates of flu, colds, respiratory illnesses, and even asthma attacks.

“Now you’re pretty likely to come across someone who has a cold or the flu,” she says. Even if COVID-19 subsides, “If you feel sick, sit down, wash your hands regularly, and if you are around the elderly or immunocompromised, wear a mask when you go out.” She wants. At least during the flu season.

And closing these precautions by keeping a healthy diet, exercise, and low stress levels “makes you feel better” if you get the virus, Baker adds.

Karan agrees that masking up after COVID may be an individual decision. He plans to use the mask even when he is out of the hospital, depending on the circulation of colds, flu, and viruses that apply to COVID.

Conclusion: “We don’t want you to get sick!” Baker says. And getting a nasty case of a cold or flu is not necessary to improve your immune system.

