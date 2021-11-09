The woman says she almost lost her leg after a spin class of a video that was watched 3M times

One TikToker’s disastrous experience following the spin class surprised viewers.

According to @kofranco_, known in the app as Kaelyn, she lost most of her legs due to the rare but serious condition associated with strenuous exercise. TikToker’s First video on the subject Since it was posted at the end of last month, it has received 3.2 million views and nearly 90,000 likes.

Specifically, TikToker has developed a case of rhabdomyolysis, also known as “rhabdomyolysis.” Although rare, rhabdomyolysis has become more conscious in the last few years. Tracking with a tremendous rise in spinning— A high-intensity exercise style that uses an exercise bike, loud music and dim lighting.

2016 survey Was announced in American Journal of Medicine Three “abnormal cases of exertional rhabdomyolysis, each occurring after the first spin class,” have been reported. Based on the analysis of the case study, the researchers concluded that “high-intensity exercise associated with’spin classes’ entails significant risk to new entrants.”

Rhabdomyolysis develops as a result of severe muscle damage. Therefore, those who exercise intensively and vigorously are at increased risk. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “When muscle cells break down, a protein called myoglobin is released into the blood. The kidneys remove this myoglobin from the blood and allow urine to drain out of the body.”

However, too much myoglobin in the blood at certain times can overload the kidneys, leading to renal failure and death.

About 26,000 people develop rhabdomyolysis annually. Its main symptoms include extreme muscle pain and / or weakness, muscle swelling, and dark brown or brown urine.

TikToker Kaelyn’s first video (a large viral video) provided only a vague overview of the horrifying experience. [lost her] The day after the spin class.

However, some follow-up videos provided viewers with additional details.

According to Kaelyn, she was the first to take a spin class, but she said she was very active. “I love cycling, I love working out, I love being active, so I thought,’Why don’t you try it?'”

“After the class, I got off the bike, and my legs and knees immediately buckled under me, and they couldn’t support my weight,” Tik Toker said. Told. “Fasting the next day, I was hanging around … I thought it was just pain.”

She explains that over time the pain became worse and eventually encouraged her to see a doctor. At the hospital, she was immediately diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis and received an IV drip.

Dangerous protein levels in Kerin’s blood continued to rise, leg swelling also increased, and eventually emergency surgery was required. A week later, TikToker was finally able to get home, but that didn’t mean things were back to normal. “I can’t walk and I can’t do anything alone,” Kerin said. “I feel pain every day … even walking for 2 minutes causes great pain.”

“I’m not here to prevent people from exercising or to keep people away from spin classes and exercise …. more so, I want to shed some light. [on] It’s a little-known topic, “she added. “It’s important to keep these things in mind,” she added.

The TikTok community quickly provided support to Kaelyn, and many shared similar experiences. “I did this two years ago,” wrote @ jrmusso82. “I haven’t returned completely yet.”

“I still had rhabdomyolysis after the spin,” @ kellymurphy331 echoed. “”[Six] Length of hospitalization, [three] A few years later, I’m still suffering from quadriceps. “

It was the first time for other viewers to hear about the horrifying condition. “A new horror has been unleashed,” @alitapcap commented in one of Kaelyn’s explanatory videos.

Newsweek I contacted Kaelyn for additional information, but didn’t get a response in time for the release.