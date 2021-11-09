



Big Bird was eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine last week, similar to the score for a 6-year-old child in the United States. On Saturday, he announced that he had lined up for his shot. “My wings hurt a bit, but it gives my body an additional protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” a six-year-old big-winged yellow bird wrote on Twitter forever. “Thank you. @ BigBird. Vaccination is the best way to keep your entire neighborhood safe,” Biden tweeted in response. However, the announcement shook wings among some conservatives. “Government propaganda … for your five years old!” Tweeted Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Almost a year after parents and grandparents became qualified, young children in the United States now apply for vaccination to protect their children from viruses that disrupt childhood, often at school and play. I’m away from vacation on that day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week approved a small dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. The Washington Post reported. Cruz says he is vaccinated and supports the vaccine, but he opposes federal obligations. His Governor, Greg Abbott, R recently banned any organization, including private businesses, from requiring workers or customers to receive the coronavirus vaccine. This is not the first time Sesame Street has developed a doll character to provide coronavirus advice or promote vaccines. Some Twitter users point out that Big Bird and other popular children’s TV personalities have been used in children’s immune campaigns dating back to the 1970s. Other conservative commentators also contributed to the Big Bird announcement. Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe tweeted that “covid’s non-brainwashed children” were “twisted.” Others in favor of feathered dolls: “I stand with the Big Bird” was all the rage on social media. Throughout the pandemic, public health experts and other observers often point out that children are less likely to develop serious illnesses from the virus. Still, children can infect others, and infections in groups aged 5 to 11 are increasing, the CDC said last month. Dozens of children have lost their parents and caregivers to the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66 children have died from the coronavirus in the United States. Vaccine resistance remains intense in some parts of the country. There, factions are organizing against pandemics, including masking, business restrictions, and compulsory vaccination. The Federal Court of Appeals in New Orleans has hit one of the White House’s signature attempts to suspend the Biden administration’s new vaccination requirements for private companies and increase the number of vaccinations to contain the pandemic. rice field. Former Trump adviser Steve Cortes was one of those who criticized Big Bird’s vaccine advocacy on Twitter. “This kind of promotion is actually evil,” tweeted Cortes, who works for the conservative website Newsmax. “Your child is not statistically endangered, so you should not put pressure on a whole new treatment. Do not obey!”

