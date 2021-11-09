Aaron Rodgers said he was allergic to the COVID mRNA vaccine. Is this unusual?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admits he hasn’t been vaccinated with COVID-19 after a positive test, despite claiming to be “immunized.” After that, it is attracting attention.

“Pat McAfee ShowRogers said he was allergic to the ingredients used in the two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, and moved away from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of side effects.

In April, the J & J vaccine was rarely discontinued, Serious reports of blood clotting With 6 people.It was Lifted after 11 days After the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determine that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

Rogers did not reveal which ingredient he was allergic to, CDC warned People who are allergic to polyethylene glycol components should choose another form of protection against the virus.

“Health isn’t the right size for everyone. For me, it involved a lot of research during the off-season,” Rogers said. “My medical team advised me that the risk of adverse events is greater than the risk of getting a COVID and recovering.”

Rogers, 37, has been criticized for why he was not vaccinated and for workarounds regarding the status of the vaccine before it tested positive for the virus.

What does Rogers say about the COVID vaccine?

At Pat McAfee’s show, Rogers said there was a “witch hunt” in the NFL for those who were vaccinated and those who weren’t.

“At that time, my plan was to say I was immunized,” he said. “It was true, not some kind of trick or lie.”

Rogers referred to a press conference in August, asking media members if he had been vaccinated and said he was “immunized.”

He said he was not an anti-boxer, but a “critical thinker.”

“I’m not COVID denier or anything like that,” Rogers said. “I just wanted to make the best choice for my body.”

Three MVPs said they were allergic to the components of the mRNA vaccine and decided to oppose Johnson & Johnson injections. He seeks alternatives to protect himself and uses ivermectin, a drug used to treat helminths, roundworms and other parasites that have not been approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19. Did.

Is his vaccine allergy true?

In short, yes, Rogers may be allergic to the ingredients of the mRNA vaccine. However, he did not reveal any particular ingredient allergies.

One ingredient-polyethylene glycol or PEG-is hypothesized to be responsible for allergic reactions after severe vaccination.

Recent research Published in the Annual Report of Allergies, Asthma and Immunology It turned out not to be true.

Blanca Kaplan, co-author of the study, told USA TODAY that she found that most people with severe post-vaccination allergic symptoms were not caused by hypersensitivity to PEG.

Of the 105 participants who responded to the first dose of the mRNA vaccine, 91 received a second dose without a severe response, and some were premedicated with allergic drugs.

“If anyone is really worried about an allergic reaction to the vaccine, they should see a doctor,” Kaplan said. “I have a good chance [Rodgers] It’s okay to get the vaccine. “

How common are allergic reactions to the COVID vaccine?

Allergic reactions to the COVID vaccine are rare.

According to the CDC, anaphylaxis, a serious and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction, occurs in 2 to 5 people per million vaccinated in the United States.

Thrombocytopenia syndrome or thrombosis with TTS is also a rare reaction after vaccination with Johnson & Johnson. As of October 27, the CDC and FDA identified 48 confirmed reports of people who had been vaccinated with the J & J vaccine and later developed more than 15.5 million TTSs administered in the United States. According to the CDC..

COVID vaccines are considered safe and effective, and recently FDA and CDC for children ages 5-11..

