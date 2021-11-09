Health
PHD: COVID-19 vaccine reservations for children ages 5-11 have begun in North Aidaho
The Panhandle Health District (PHD), along with several other Panhandle vaccine providers, has booked COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.
“We understand that parents may have questions about vaccines for this younger age group,” said PHD director Don Duffy. “This article addressed some of the most common questions. We recommend that parents contact their child’s pediatrician to discuss their concerns and book through the PHD when ready.”
General vaccine questions
NS. Where can children under the age of 12 be vaccinated?
NS. The Offsite Clinic PHD operates at Heyburn Elementary School in St. Maries, and Sandpoint’s Forrest Bird Charter does not provide vaccines to groups aged 5-11. These clinics do not provide the level of privacy that would be needed to reach this young age. Comfortable group.
The vaccine providers currently offering pediatric COVID vaccines are:
• PHD
• Walgreens (Corder Lane and Post Falls locations)
• Lakeside Pediatrics
• Coderlane Pediatrics
• Heritage Health
• Canix Health
Sandpoint Family Health Center
• White Cross Pharmacy — Sandpoint
• Rite Aid (Corder Lane location)
NS: Is it safe for my child to be vaccinated?
NS: Vaccine safety has been studied in approximately 3,100 children between the ages of 5 and 11 who received the vaccine, and ongoing studies have not detected any serious side effects.
NS: How effective is this young age group vaccine?
NS: The immune response of children aged 5 to 11 years was comparable to that of individuals aged 16 to 25 years. In addition, the vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years.
NS. What side effects can my child experience?
NS. Commonly reported side effects in clinical trials include injection site pain (arm pain), redness and swelling, malaise, headache, muscle and / or joint pain, chills, fever, swelling of lymph nodes, You may have nausea and loss of appetite. More children reported side effects after the second dose than after the first dose. Side effects are generally mild to moderate severity, occur within 2 days after vaccination, and most disappear within 1-2 days.
NS: Are vaccines given to children aged 5 to 11 the same as adult vaccines?
NS: The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years is given as a primary series of two doses at 3-week intervals, but at a lower dose (10 micron) than the vaccine used for individuals over 12 years of age. Gram). (30 micrograms).
NS: Can my child receive another vaccine at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine?
NS: Yes. It is safe to administer other vaccines at the same time as the COVID vaccine.
NS: Can my child be vaccinated without parental consent?
NS: No. Children under the age of 18 need parental consent to be vaccinated at a PHD-provided clinic.
NS: Can the vaccine affect my child’s puberty and childbirth?
NS: No, rumors related to the COVID-19 vaccine that affect puberty and childbirth are unfounded. The mRNA vaccine is processed near the injection site and activated immune system cells migrate through the lymphatic system to nearby lymph nodes. As such, they do not affect hormone levels and do not move throughout the body to other parts of the body.
NS: Do I need to vaccinate my child? I thought I wouldn’t get sick as much as an adult.
NS:In the United States, there are over 5 million cases of COVID-19 in individuals under the age of 18. According to the CDC, more than 65,000 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized in children under the age of 18, and 5,526 cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) have occurred in the United States. As of November 7, 897 people have died. Infection with COVID-19 has been reported in the United States in individuals under the age of 18, killing 189 people in groups aged 5-11.
“Currently, our district is in 45% of fully vaccinated people over the age of 12,” Duffy said. “We expect that percentage to increase, but the entire community needs to work together to make a difference.”
Information on where and how to schedule appointments with PHDs is available on their website: www.panhandlehealthdistrict.org/covid-19/vaccine/. The health district encourages the community to use VaccineFinder for additional vaccine locations, available vaccine brands, and carry-on or schedule details.
Sources
2/ https://cdapress.com/news/2021/nov/08/phd-covid-19-vaccine-appointments-children-5-11-co/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]netmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]