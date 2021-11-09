PHD: COVID-19 vaccine reservations for children ages 5-11 have begun in North Aidaho

The Panhandle Health District (PHD), along with several other Panhandle vaccine providers, has booked COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.

“We understand that parents may have questions about vaccines for this younger age group,” said PHD director Don Duffy. “This article addressed some of the most common questions. We recommend that parents contact their child’s pediatrician to discuss their concerns and book through the PHD when ready.”

General vaccine questions

NS. Where can children under the age of 12 be vaccinated?

NS. The Offsite Clinic PHD operates at Heyburn Elementary School in St. Maries, and Sandpoint’s Forrest Bird Charter does not provide vaccines to groups aged 5-11. These clinics do not provide the level of privacy that would be needed to reach this young age. Comfortable group.

The vaccine providers currently offering pediatric COVID vaccines are:

• PHD

• Walgreens (Corder Lane and Post Falls locations)

• Lakeside Pediatrics

• Coderlane Pediatrics

• Heritage Health

• Canix Health

Sandpoint Family Health Center

• White Cross Pharmacy — Sandpoint

• Rite Aid (Corder Lane location)

NS: Is it safe for my child to be vaccinated?

NS: Vaccine safety has been studied in approximately 3,100 children between the ages of 5 and 11 who received the vaccine, and ongoing studies have not detected any serious side effects.

NS: How effective is this young age group vaccine?

NS: The immune response of children aged 5 to 11 years was comparable to that of individuals aged 16 to 25 years. In addition, the vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years.

NS. What side effects can my child experience?

NS. Commonly reported side effects in clinical trials include injection site pain (arm pain), redness and swelling, malaise, headache, muscle and / or joint pain, chills, fever, swelling of lymph nodes, You may have nausea and loss of appetite. More children reported side effects after the second dose than after the first dose. Side effects are generally mild to moderate severity, occur within 2 days after vaccination, and most disappear within 1-2 days.

NS: Are vaccines given to children aged 5 to 11 the same as adult vaccines?

NS: The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years is given as a primary series of two doses at 3-week intervals, but at a lower dose (10 micron) than the vaccine used for individuals over 12 years of age. Gram). (30 micrograms).

NS: Can my child receive another vaccine at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine?

NS: Yes. It is safe to administer other vaccines at the same time as the COVID vaccine.

NS: Can my child be vaccinated without parental consent?

NS: No. Children under the age of 18 need parental consent to be vaccinated at a PHD-provided clinic.

NS: Can the vaccine affect my child’s puberty and childbirth?

NS: No, rumors related to the COVID-19 vaccine that affect puberty and childbirth are unfounded. The mRNA vaccine is processed near the injection site and activated immune system cells migrate through the lymphatic system to nearby lymph nodes. As such, they do not affect hormone levels and do not move throughout the body to other parts of the body.

NS: Do I need to vaccinate my child? I thought I wouldn’t get sick as much as an adult.

NS:In the United States, there are over 5 million cases of COVID-19 in individuals under the age of 18. According to the CDC, more than 65,000 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized in children under the age of 18, and 5,526 cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) have occurred in the United States. As of November 7, 897 people have died. Infection with COVID-19 has been reported in the United States in individuals under the age of 18, killing 189 people in groups aged 5-11.

“Currently, our district is in 45% of fully vaccinated people over the age of 12,” Duffy said. “We expect that percentage to increase, but the entire community needs to work together to make a difference.”

Information on where and how to schedule appointments with PHDs is available on their website: www.panhandlehealthdistrict.org/covid-19/vaccine/. The health district encourages the community to use VaccineFinder for additional vaccine locations, available vaccine brands, and carry-on or schedule details.