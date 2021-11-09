Local medical professionals answer questions about COVID-19 booster shots

Southern Colorado — Certain populations are eligible for COVID-19 booster shots. This is something that many are considering, especially before going on holidays and going to family gatherings.

But who is the target of booster shots? Which shot do I need to get for a booster shot? And are there any side effects after getting a booster?

Medical professionals working at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment have joined.

Persons vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna are eligible for booster injections 6 months after the first series of injections. People aged 65 and over, people aged 18 and over who live in long-term care facilities. People over the age of 18 who have an underlying disorder, and people over the age of 18 who work or live in a high-risk environment.

If you have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, we also recommend boosting for people over the age of 18 who were vaccinated at least 2 months ago.

For booster shots, Zak Van Ooyen, Clinic Program Manager at the Pueblo Health Department, says you can choose to choose a different brand of vaccine or get the same brand.

“For example, if someone had two Pfizer doses in the primary series, you could get either the Moderna booster dose or the Janssen booster dose. The same is true for Moderna. If you get it as a shot in the primary series. , Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson. “

The Colorado Public Health Service is currently sending text messages to Colorado, which is the target of the COVID-19 booster. The text message has been sent to over 1 million people.

Henry Jones received a text message. He was 72 years old and received a booster vaccination two weeks before his first vaccination in May.

“It feels like I did it before the pandemic, before the pandemic happened. I’m back to normal. Now it’s safer to be around people,” Jones said. .. “I feel more positive that the vaccinated people are moving in the right direction.”

Fountain’s small business owner Jennifer Clark also received a booster shot.

“Getting a booster was as easy as the first and second time. It had mild side effects, but it’s definitely worth it because you can spend time with family members outside the state and friends you’ve never seen. In the meantime, “Clark said. “I was just at home last year on vacation, but this year I’m excited about traveling and I’m really looking forward to being with other people.”

Throughout the state, 500,000 eligible booster doses were given.

Dr. Chris Urbina, director of health at the Pueblo Health Department, said booster shots are another layer of protection, recommending booster shots to people infected with COVID-19 or vaccinated.

“We know that immunity declines over time, and we also know that previous infections decline over time. You protect from both of them,” said Dr. Urbina. “That’s why I still encourage people to control the infection, such as washing their hands, coughing their sleeves, and avoiding large numbers of people.”

Pueblo Health Department staff also say that booster shots reduce the spread of the virus and the circulating variants, reducing the chances of being hospitalized if infected with the virus. In this sector, the number of COVID-19 cases in those who have been previously infected with the virus and those who have been vaccinated is still increasing significantly.

“The delta mutant does affect the effectiveness of the vaccine and essentially reduces transmission control at a significant rate. With this mutant, the effectiveness of the vaccine is slightly reduced and from the vaccine. Weakened immunity begins to create gaps, so we encourage them. People who get boosters. “

Towards the holidays, both health professionals and community members say that the eligibility of booster shots to the general public would be another layer of protection.

Medical professionals say your immune system responds whenever you get a vaccine or booster shot. It may hurt your body or your arms. If there is a severe or mild reaction on the first shot, the booster symptoms will be similar.