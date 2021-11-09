COVID-19 update from November 8-14, 2021





As of Monday, more than 760,000 people in Colorado were COVID-19 positive and more than 43,000 were hospitalized, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. click here Up-to-date information on the number of cases, age, gender, presumed positive, uncertain, and confirmed case locations from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Below, we’re updating this blog with the latest information about COVID-19 in Colorado. Latest update: November 8th (Monday) 8:31 pm | Denver Recreation Center returns before COVID-19 hours All Denver Recreation Centers will return to pre-COVID-19 business hours and individual annual memberships will be discounted by an average of 45% to celebrate. Individual annual membership can be purchased directly online.. Several discounts are also available, including Denver students, residents over the age of 60, and all residents within the 80216 zip code. Registration of Winter recreation activities It is also open from noon on Tuesday. 5:21 pm | Police calls children who participated in the COVID-19 vaccine trial “heroes” More than 11,000 Colorado children received the first dose of Pfizer Shot after the CDC approved a vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 last week. At a press conference on Monday, Governor Jared Polis thanked the children in Colorado for attending Colorado Children’s Hospital’s largest test site in the country, with 252 children attending during the summer. Dr. Eric Simoes, principal investigator of the Pfizer trial at Colorado Children’s Hospital, said about one-third of children were given placebo and they are on the road to being fully vaccinated. Said. A total of 5,000 children have applied for participation, according to Simoes. “As the principal investigator of this site, and as one of the largest sites in the world, I believe in the science and integrity of the trial and this vaccine,” said Simoes. The vaccine was nearly 91% effective in preventing infection in children, and 99% of children in the study showed a protective antibody response, Simoes said. One of the 4th grade study participants said they were fortunate to be able to participate in the study to keep their children, especially the siblings of unvaccinated babies, safe. “I’m glad I was able to take part in the exam because other children can now be vaccinated. They want to protect their loved ones, stay healthy and keep the school open. I think we should do that, “she said. Read the full text here. 5 pm | Latest Coronavirus Number The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado are: Note that today’s state data is a weekend and Monday aggregate. 768.646 dogs (+8.193)

43,687 hospitalized (+178)

64 counties (+0)

3,971,832 people tested (+23,034)

12,401,858 test encounters (+109,764)

8,499 deaths between cases (+92)

8,719 deaths from COVID-19 (+66)

6,566 occurrences (+7) The latest hospital data show that patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 are using 1,484 beds. Colorado’s 7-day average positive rate was 9.49%. The state’s goal is to stay below 5%. As of Monday, 3,914,014 people in Colorado have been vaccinated at least once, and 3,583,793 have been fully vaccinated. click here COVID-19 live blog from November 1st to 7th, 2021.

