Diabetes Awareness Month: What is Hypoglycemia? How can I manage it?

Blood sugar Or glucose is the body’s main source of energy. Therefore, abnormally low blood sugar levels can impair the proper functioning of the body, leading to hypoglycemia and low blood sugar levels.

People with diabetes develop hypoglycemia when there is not enough sugar (glucose) in their blood, which can vary from person to person. Hypoglycemia or hypoglycemia develops when blood sugar levels fall below 70 mg / dL or 3.9 mmol / L.this Diabetes Awareness MonthHere’s everything you need to know about the condition and what you can do about it.

How common is hypoglycemia?

This condition is with people with type 1 diabetes Type 2 diabetes People who inject insulin or consume other diabetes medications. “In an international study of diabetics taking insulin, Diabetes, obesity and metabolism According to the journal, 4 out of 5 people with type 1 diabetes and about 50% of people with type 2 diabetes report hypoglycemia at least once a month, “says Lyfstyle Wellness’s wellness doctor and diabetes specialist MDEC FMG. Dr Swapnil Shah of USA) said. ..

Why is that a concern?

Hypoglycemia is a much bigger problem than hyperglycemia (hyperglycemia) because the sympathetic nervous system begins to increase adrenaline, cortisol, and growth hormone, eventually leading to an increase in heart rate and blood pressure. Dr. Dilip Gude, a senior consultant and diabetic specialist at Yashoda, said Hospital Hyderabad.

Here are some things to consider: (Source: Getty Images / Sinkstock)

“This increased response can cause a heart attack in people who already have heart disease. In addition, if severe hypoglycemia does not recover within 20 minutes, there can be irreversible damage to the brain. There is sex, “he said.

The fear of hypoglycemia can cause a reduction in the patient’s intake Insulin This is to prevent the blood sugar level from dropping too low. Dr. Ashtoshgoyal, a senior consultant in endocrinology at Paras Hospital in Gurgaon, said this can sometimes lead to uncontrolled diabetes.

Symptoms

according to MayoClinic.orgThe early signs and symptoms of diabetic hypoglycemia are:

trembling

dizzy

sweating

Hunger

Fast heartbeat

Lack of concentration

confusion

Hypersensitivity or mood swings

anxiety Or nervous

headache

Some rare symptoms can develop with severe hypoglycemia, including:

* Seizures

* Loss of consciousness

“These symptoms are not unique to hypoglycemia, so it is advisable to measure blood glucose levels when a diabetic person experiences them. If so, did the abnormality cause the symptoms? I know how glucose Level, “said Dr. Shah.

Causes of diabetic hypoglycemia

Too much insulin or too much diabetes medication

Postpone or skip meals and treats

Not eating enough (low glucose intake)

Exercising too much without adjusting diabetes medication (running out glucose)

Drink alcohol

process

according to MayoClinic.orgEating and drinking simple sugar sources such as glucose tablets and fruit juices can help raise blood sugar levels quickly. “Tell your family and friends what symptoms you should look for and what to do if you can’t treat them yourself.”

Mild to moderate hypoglycemia is easy to treat, but severe hypoglycemia can cause serious complications such as fainting, coma, and rarely death, Dr. Shah said.

According to Dr. Shah, frequent episodes of hypoglycemia can have the following consequences:

* Elevated blood sugar; if concerns or fears of hypoglycemia interfere with taking the drug, diabetes should be managed

* Unconsciousness of hypoglycemia, a condition in which the symptoms of hypoglycemia may not be noticed until the blood sugar level becomes very low.

Prevention

Dr. Shah said people with diabetes should take the following actions to prevent hypoglycemia:

* Checking Blood glucose level Use your glucose meter regularly

* Make sure you include enough carbohydrates in your daily diet and light meals

* Carry candy, fruit juice and dry snacks together

* Monitor blood glucose levels before, during, and after physical activity or exercise and adjust your medication accordingly with the help of your doctor

* Follow up with your doctor on a regular basis and take the prescribed medication

A diet that avoids sulfonylureas, minimizes daily insulin doses, and is safer for second-generation basal insulin, glyptin, SGLT2 inhibitors, GLP1R agonists, metformin, α-glucosidase inhibitors, etc. You can minimize the risk of hypoglycemia by switching between and exercise. .. “A continuous glucose monitoring device is available that updates sugar levels every minute and alerts you when sugar is low or high. It understands the risks and acts accordingly. It helps to do that, “he said.

