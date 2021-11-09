Health
Pfizer can immediately ask for a vaccine booster OK for all adults: Report
Pfizer may request permission to extend the COVID-19 booster shot to Americans over the age of 18 soon this week.
Pfizer can seek approval immediately this week to expand its use COVID-19 Vaccine Booster For all US adults Washington post When Reported by CNN Monday. It will bring the United States closer to August’s prediction by President Joe Biden that all adults will have access to boosters.
Booster shots are currently allowed At least six months after the second Pfizer or Modana shot in the United States, according to the CDC. This is limited to those over 65 years old. 50-64 people with underlying health status. People over the age of 18 who live in a long-term care facility, are in underlying health, have a job, or live in a high-risk facility. According to the CDC, people over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be boosted at least two months after the first dose.
CDC approval Mix and match booster shot This means that people who were vaccinated last month do not need to be vaccinated with the same vaccine they originally received.
Although new cases and deaths from COVID-19 are declining, there are concerns about how effective the vaccine will be in the months following complete immunization. NS Peer-reviewed studies from Israel Of the more than 4,800 health care workers listed in the New England Journal of Medicine last month, we found that the immune response was “significantly reduced” six months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This was especially true for men, people over the age of 65, and people with immunosuppression.
Pfizer announced last month that it found data from Phase 3 trials involving more than 10,000 people. The booster effectiveness rate was 95.6%.. Pfizer said there were only 5 cases of COVID-19 in the booster group, compared to 109 in the group of individuals who received placebo, that is, no booster.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States has increased from approximately 1.15 million in the first week of September to approximately 500,000 per week in each of the last three weeks. According to Johns Hopkins University..
The number of deaths in the week ending Sunday was 8,063, the lowest in 12 weeks, but still an average of more than 1,000 deaths per day. This is about the same number of COVID-19 deaths that the United States saw this time at the start of last winter’s surge. But the last difference was that no vaccine was available.
