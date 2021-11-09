5 Things You Should Know About COVID-19 Booster Vaccines – The Oakland Press





A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for several weeks, but there is still confusion. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines on who qualifies for booster shots. “Almost everyone in the world qualifies as a booster in the way the guidelines are written. Anyone who has taken Johnson & Johnson once should definitely take it a second time. There is no question about that, “said Dr. Dennis Cunningham, director of infection control at Henry Ford Health System. According to the CDC, for individuals vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for booster shots more than 6 months after the first series: -65 years of age or older — 18 years or older living in a long-term care facility — 18 years and older with underlying disorder — Over 18 years old working or living in a high risk environment For approximately 15 million people who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 years of age or older and who were vaccinated more than two months ago. 5 Things You Should Know About Boosters: 1. Some people will benefit more than others. “Adults over the age of 65 benefit most from the booster effect,” Cunningham said. “Other criteria are who has occupational exposure or has some kind of institutional exposure, such as working in medical care, in prison, in a group home, in a dormitory, etc. Will be a really profitable group. “ 2. For most people, the booster is the third shot in the series. People with immunodeficiency may need a fourth injection. “Booster doses are for people with a normal immune system. People with immunodeficiency will be given a third dose of the primary vaccine, and they will also receive booster immunity. Their immunity. They can be vaccinated up to four times because they know the system doesn’t work well, “Cunningham said. The fourth dose can be given 6 months after the third dose. 3. If someone has been vaccinated with a Johnson & Johnson single vaccination, they must be vaccinated a second if they are 18 years of age or older. They can be the same or combined. “If you’ve taken J & J once, you can get Pfizer or Moderna or J & J for a second dose,” Cunningham said. Vaccine mixing and matching works without losing scope. 4. As with the first vaccination, booster immunization is safe for people over the age of 18 6 months after the last dose. “It will increase the effectiveness of the vaccine, there is no increase in side effects or adverse events, and certainly no downsides,” Cunningham said. 5. Many are not vaccinated, but booster immunization does not harm the supply of vaccines. “The good news is that there are a lot of vaccines. Anyone who wants a vaccine can definitely get it,” Cunningham said. “There is no shortage of vaccines in this country.”

