The United States is not closed as Britain approaches eradication of cervical cancer

NS 10 years ago, a cancer prevention researcher in London predict The UK’s national HPV vaccination campaign will take more than 15 years to prevent most cervical cancers. So when analyzing this year’s data, he was surprised to discover that the vaccine may have already nearly eliminated British cervical cancer among young women.

“If this is correct, cervical cancer can be reduced to about 50. For women under the age of 30, this is only 50 cancers across the UK,” said Peter Sassieni of King’s College London. It’s really exciting to see that day. Come – excitement and just joy. “

That joy became the envy of the United States, and some of Sasieni’s colleagues lamented that the HPV vaccination rate for teenage girls was far behind. About 59% in the United States and over 85% in the United Kingdom. Published at Lancet last weekAlison Kempe, a pediatric professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine who is not working on the study, said the UK has won a major public health victory over cancer by immunizing the majority of young women with HPV. Suggests.

“Vaccines reduce cancer are very powerful and fairly direct data,” she said. “First of all, it’s an incredible achievement to have such a high rate among girls between the ages of 12 and 13. You can see the amazing results, which are very common and infiltrative. Almost eliminates cancer in the body, “she said. “And I’m very worried that I can’t do any more in this country.”





Certain strains of HPV, or human papillomavirus, can cause cell abnormalities. These abnormalities can develop into six types of cancer, all with genital properties except for throat cancer, but are best known in the context of cervical cancer.Health experts when the Food and Drug Administration first approved the HPV vaccine in 2006 We welcomed this decision as a major step forward For women’s health. This is the first vaccine that can prevent this common and invasive cancer that kills thousands of women in the United States each year, and epidemiologists say that one day widespread vaccination will cause HPV-related cancers in the past. I anticipated the hope that I would trample.

Some countries seem to be on the road to achieving that. The UK implemented the HPV National Vaccination Program in 2008, providing all adolescent girls with two doses at school. Above 85%, the acceptance rate of immunization is very high. To understand its effect on cervical cancer in his study, Sasieni and his colleagues were slightly not offered shots with a British woman who was vaccinated as a teenager and preteen at school. All older women were compared under the age of 30.

The team found that women vaccinated between the ages of 12 and 13 had an 87% lower risk of cervical cancer than women who were not vaccinated at the same age. The risk of abnormal Papanicolaou stains, a screening test to detect signs of possible cervical cancer, was 97% lower. In short, cervical cancer is “not one of the most common cancers in young women, but a very rare cancer,” says Sasieni.

Based on their findings, Sasieni estimated that vaccination would reduce the number of cervical cancer cases in women under the age of 30 in the UK from more than 400 per year before HPV vaccination to 50 per year.

In the United States, the HPV vaccine has not been so successful. instead, Swamp of social and economic objections From the date of approval. It has been pointed out that shots are very expensive and it is difficult for the state to justify school vaccine obligations, but the biggest opposition to vaccines is that they are intertwined with the subject of teenage sex. Some advocates oppose the mandatory HPV vaccine because HPV can be a sexually transmitted disease, and instead focus on public health efforts to prevent children from having sex. Insisted that there was.

“I think the biggest mistake was how this vaccine was introduced in this country,” Kempe said. “There was a lot of debate about sexual activity. The focus was on sexual activity and incorporating it in early adolescence before sexual activity. That was a big mistake. Parents said this was their I was worried that my child was sexually active or that it meant causing sexual activity. “

According to Kempe, the vaccine is being treated differently than other cancer-preventing vaccines, such as the hepatitis B vaccine. From the beginning, Kempe said doctors and scientists should have focused on the fact that the HPV vaccine is a cancer-preventing vaccine, not a vaccine that stops sexually transmitted diseases.

“You don’t even need sexual intercourse to infect HPV,” Kempe said. “Heavy petting can do that. Parents may think,” My child doesn’t have sexual intercourse, so I don’t need this vaccine. ” That is wrong. “

Even today, signs of sexual activity remain around the vaccine, causing parents to continue refusing injections into their children or, in some cases, discontinuing studies of immunization. Eric Adjei Boakye, now a cancer epidemiologist at Southern Illinois University, once sought to begin research on vaccines at the Roman Catholic University.

“The school said,’No! You can’t do that,” he recalled. “So the study never happened. They didn’t want to associate the school with the HPV vaccine at all. So religion plays a huge role in hesitation.”

But not everything is bad, said Adjei Boakye. HPV vaccination rates have risen steadily over the years, with approximately 75% of adolescents receiving at least one vaccination, which may provide adequate protection for at least several years. He pointed out. Screening for cervical cancer also helped detect and freeze the cancer before it develops. Today, about 4,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States.

“Previously it was very high, like 40,000,” said Adjei Boakye. “Now it’s really small.”

However, there are five other cancers caused by HPV: penis, vagina, vulva, anus, and head and throat cancers. Screening for these cancers is much more difficult, and there are still about 45,000 cases of HPV-related cancers diagnosed each year. And Adjei Boakye said most of them could probably be prevented by just giving them a very safe and effective shot.

Kempe at the University of Colorado works better by adopting some hesitation-fighting strategies, such as getting the support of trusted community leaders and, importantly, finding the right way to convey a public health message. I said it might be. Kempe said it may help boost the prevalence of the Covid-19 vaccine as well as the HPV vaccine.

“We need to use the right words,” Kempe said. “Simply spitting out facts to people tends to go wrong.”