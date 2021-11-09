Low vaccination rates in rural Maine extend the COVID-19 plateau





Vaccination gaps in rural areas of Maine are one of the key factors in maintaining the recent COVID-19 plateau, which is unlikely to fade quickly, experts say. The new case in Maine Stay consistent As the surge caused by the delta variant began to fall in other parts of the country. According to the state, there is the ninth highest case rate increase in the last 14 days. New York Times Tracker, Despite the fifth highest vaccination rate in the state. Rural areas with low vaccination rates Take the brunt Of the surge. Somerset County, Franklin County, and Oxford County (three of the four least vaccinated counties in Maine) Maximum rate of new cases During that period, at a rate of 82-101 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In Cumberland District, where 80% of eligible residents received the final dose, only 31 new cases were seen per 100,000 during the same period. According to public health experts, these pockets will continue to carry the virus.Recent troubles are the early capabilities of Maine Weather rises faster than in other states A relatively small number of people are infected with COVID-19 at any time during the pandemic compared to other states, which may be a drawback to defeating this surge. “That is, in rural, unvaccinated areas of the state where there is no background immunity when the virus is introduced, it looks like figurative and almost actually ignited gasoline,” said Nirab of the Maine Disease Control and Prevention Center. Shah told Maine. Published on Monday. “There is no immunity to stop it, it just tears.” NS Joint COVID-19 Modeling Project According to researchers at Yale University, Harvard University, and Stanford University, less than 33% of mainners have been infected with the virus. Only Hawaii and Puerto Rico have a smaller percentage. In North Dakota, which has the highest overall pandemic case rate, 68% of people may be infected with COVID-19. Due to its early successful containment of the virus, Maine still has the third lowest case rate in the state across the pandemic. The challenge here is the heterogeneity of state vaccination rates. This causes the virus to smolder in these communities. Variant arrived late In Maine, Dr. Noanesin, Chief Medical Officer of the Penobscot Community Health Center, said. “It’s clear that this surge isn’t a good bell curve like everyone else, but has wide shoulders on the underside,” he said. “It will take some time before it declines.” Dr. Gibson Parish, a Yarmouth epidemiologist who worked at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said this could pose a greater risk to people with the underlying disorder, even if they were vaccinated. Stated. Recent approvals and mandates for vaccines for young children could increase rates, but the state will need to quickly close vaccination gaps to slow the surge, he said. “I think we feel better than we are,” he said. More articles from BDN

