Here’s what you need to know:

Health
November 2 Federal COVID-19 vaccine approved by the federal government.. Within a few days, a pharmacy in northeastern Florida will launch its first shot, and other entities will launch this week.
coronavirus: Duval County Public School Pharmacy Offers New COVID-19 Vaccine for Ages 5-11
CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine:COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, shots due this week
Who can shoot?
With federal approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pfizer-BioNTech has approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. Over 12 years old was already eligible. Currently, it covers up to 28 million infants nationwide.
What is the dose?
Vaccines for infants are one-third the dose of vaccines over 12 years of age. To date, approximately 425 million full doses have been administered in the United States. The child’s vaccine is given twice, at least every three weeks.
What do you mean?
Vaccines in children Limits serious illness and death from coronavirusAccording to the CDC, as in adults. Since the start of the pandemic, 94 American children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died of the coronavirus and about 8,300 have been hospitalized, officials said.
Clinical trials have shown that vaccination is nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years, said CDC director Rochelle Walensky. The side effects of the vaccine were mild, The most common arm pain, she said.
The new data shows that:Pfizer’s COVID vaccine appears to be safe and effective for children aged 5-11
COVID vaccine for children:Five factors parents should consider
Where can my child get the COVID-19 vaccine?
For the location of your area, Vaccine.gov.. Many pediatricians and primary care physicians will be vaccinated this week or in the coming weeks. In addition, several pharmacies and grocery stores are currently providing vaccines.
• Walgreens: walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landing Or call 1-800-Walgreens.
• CVS: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?icid=cvs-home-hero1-link1-covid19-vaccine..
• Publix: publix.com/covid-vaccine..
• Windixie: winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine..
• Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club: walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302, samsclub.com/pharmacy
• Harvey: harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine
• Panama Pharmacy: panamarx.com..
From now on, Duval County Public School will hold four vaccination clinics from 8:30 am to 11:30 am on Friday. Parents must sign a consent form. You can download the form from the following URL: teamduval.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/DOH-Screening-and-Consent-Form-102521-final.pdf However, it will be available at the event.
• First Coast High School, 590 Duval Station Road
• Riverside High School, 1200S. McDuff Avenue.
• Springfield Middle School, 2034 Hubbard Street.
• Landmark Middle School, 101 N. Kernan Blvd.
The second vaccination will be available on the same school site from 8:30 am to 11:30 am on December 4th. You will need another parental consent form.
UF Health Jacksonville’s GP and pediatrician clinics will be vaccinated in the coming weeks, a spokeswoman said. The Duval County Health Department will soon provide vaccines for ages 5 to 11, but no schedule has been announced.
Hospitals in other areas said they had no plans to provide the vaccine, except for their own patients.
As part of a day of honor and appreciation for veterans and COVID heroes, the Jacksonville COVID-19 Task Force will hold a vaccine for ages 5-11, a vaccine for the elderly, and a vaccine for ages 12 and up at 2:00 pm. Provides booster shots. Saturday. The event is James Weldon Johnson Park, 135W. It takes place on Monroe Street.
Fairness is the key:Are colored children vaccinated at the same rate as other children?
11 year old parent: Here’s what experts should do about the COVID-19 vaccine:
How do I prepare my child to take a shot?
The CDC recommends:: First, talk to your child about what to expect.
Do not give painkillers in advance or tell your doctor or nurse about allergies in advance. According to the CDC, the child should be sitting or lying down during vaccination and for the next 15 minutes to prevent fainting and related injuries.
Also, as with adult vaccinations, if an allergic reaction occurs, the child should be left for 15-30 minutes after the injection. However, according to the CDC, severe allergic reactions are rare.
Do vaccinated children still need to wear masks at school?
Yes, according to Dr. Mobeen Rathore, Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology at UF Health Jacksonville. CDC too Still recommend masks for kids, According to Friday’s update.
According to the CDC, “Because of the highly circulating and contagious Delta variant, the CDC is for all students (aged 2+), staff, teachers, and visitors to the K-12 school, regardless of vaccination status. We recommend universal indoor masking by. “
November 1, Duval County Public School Removed obligations for students and employees to wear masks On campus. The school district quoted a decline in COVID-19 infection rates in Jacksonville.
When can children under the age of 5 be vaccinated?
Testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years is underway. According to them, they are not expected to be available by early 2022. News report..
bcravey @ jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4109
