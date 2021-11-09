Researchers report elevated levels of galectin-1 associated with the risk of type 2 diabetes





Galectin is a carbohydrate-binding protein involved in many physiological functions such as inflammation, immune response, cell migration, autophagy, and signal transduction. They are also associated with diseases such as fibrosis, cancer and heart disease. Galectin-1 is a small protein with a major function. It is involved in inflammation and regulation of the function of fat cells in the body and is associated with type 2 diabetes. Researchers at Gothenburg University are now demonstrating how elevated levels of galectin-1 are associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Researchers also report that this protein may also play a role in protecting the kidneys of people with type 2 diabetes who are at high risk for diabetic nephropathy. Their findings are published in the journal Diabetology, “Role of Circulating Galectin-1 in Type 2 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease: Evidence from Transverse, Longitudinal and Mendel Randomized Analysis.. “ “Galectin-1 regulates inflammation and angiogenesis, and cross-sectional studies show that galectin-1 may be a linking factor between obesity, type 2 diabetes, and kidney function,” the researchers said. I am writing. Using a population-based Malme diet and cancer study-cardiovascular cohort (MDCS-CC), researchers found that circulating galectin-1 levels were accidental CKD and type 2 regardless of established risk factors. I tried to decide if it was related to diabetes. “This is probably not as strange as it sounds. In my own personal theory, the action of galectin-1 in the kidneys is related to the inflammatory process, whereas the action of galectin-1 in adipose tissue. Seems to be primarily related to metabolic processes, so we can expect different mechanisms to work and produce different results for the same protein, “said one of the lead authors of the study and the general public. Emanuel Fryk, a trainee in internal medicine and a doctoral student at the Sahlgrenska Academy at Gothenburg University, said. The study incorporates the analysis of blood samples from more than 4,000 participants collected between 1991 and 1994. Galectin-1 levels in blood samples were analyzed to assess their association with the risk of developing type 2 diabetes approximately 18 years after the sample was first taken. I collected it. The authors suggest that galectin-1 should not be a new tool for predicting who will develop diabetes, but rather a step towards a better understanding of diabetes. “This is an important part of the research puzzle on why obesity is a major risk factor for this disease. This is an exact picture of what is happening in the body of an obese person who later develops type 2 diabetes. It’s a new clue for scientists looking into. “ “In conclusion, galectin-1 shows a strong cross-sectional association with impaired renal function, but MR analysis of two samples shows galectin for renal function in participants with type 2 diabetes at high risk of diabetic nephropathy. It suggests a causal protective effect of 1, “the researchers conclude. “Future research is needed to investigate the mechanism by which galectin-1 affects renal function and whether it can be a useful target for improving renal function in patients with type 2 diabetes.”

