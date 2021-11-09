Health officials say there are too few boosters behind the increase in COVID hospitalizations in parts of California





COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in some parts of California, with a record surge in hospitalizations in areas with low hospitalization rates, and COVID-19 hospitalizations also increasing in areas with relatively high vaccination rates. I am. Los Angeles Times Reported on November 9th. Some officials have pointed out that demand across the state is lower than expected and booster shot capture is low. Health officials warned that unboostered older people, who fired last winter, may begin to weaken their immunity and increase their exposure risk, especially as outdoor temperatures cool and holidays approach. I am. Throughout California, both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have peaked after months of decline. In some areas with high vaccination rates, such as the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles County, virus invasion was flat. In areas with low vaccination rates, such as Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and Fresno County, hospitalizations for COVID-19 are on the rise. Since mid-October, viral hospitalizations have increased by more than 27% in San Bernardino and Fresno counties. Admission to Riverside County has increased by 21% in the last two weeks. Even Orange County, which reports high immunization rates, has reported a 16 percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalization since October 31st. “Large hospitals are probably between 110 and 130 percent of their normal capacity,” said Dan Lynch, director of the Central California Emergency Medical Services Agency. “And they are all re-enrolling ICU patients in the emergency department. They see the hospital’s emergency department overwhelmed.” George Rutherford, MD, an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, said it is imperative that unvaccinated people get their shots, including just-qualified children. Said that. People with immunodeficiency and those over the age of 65 need boosters to boost their immunity, Dr. Rutherford said.According to the CDC data quoted by TimesLess than 33 percent of fully vaccinated Californians over the age of 65 received booster shots, “this is a major issue that needs to be addressed,” said Dr. Rutherford. Authorities have expressed hope that strict vaccination requirements in some of the state’s more populous areas will help delay the spread of COVID-19 this winter.

