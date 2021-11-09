Probiotics for ear infections?Researchers show microbiota related to ear health





Growing studies suggest that there may be a link between probiotic bacteria and prevention of ear infections. The latest study to delve into this area was published in Microbiology Spectrum, which examined the nasal microflora associated with otitis media (otitis media) in Aboriginal children. Background.. The authors pointed out that recurrent and chronic ear infections are disproportionately widespread in disadvantaged communities around the world, especially indigenous communities. In disadvantaged communities, this type of deafness is associated with adverse educational and social development, resulting in poor employment prospects and increased contact with the judicial system in adulthood. With all this in mind, researchers wanted a better understanding of the microbial ecology needed to identify new targets for treating and preventing ear infections. Researchers at the University of Queensland previously used culture and species-specific quantifications to investigate nasal microflora in relation to ear health and otitis media (OM) in 103 Australian indigenous children. I was using it. They found that children with past or present OM / upper respiratory tract (URT) infections had a higher load of ear pathogens and a higher detection rate of rhinovirus.In contrast, Corynebacterium pseudodiphtheriticumand Doroci Granularum.. SlowIt was associated with upper respiratory tract and ear health. However, culture-based analysis may not be affected by microbial population structures or non-cultureable organisms. To address this limitation, researchers have used 16S rRNA NGS with existing culture data to address the broader bacterial microflora and its ear and nose health and illness in indigenous Australian children. I investigated how it relates. the study The study investigated the microbiota of 103 children aged 2 to 7 years from two communities in northern Queensland. Two children rejected the swabs, so 101 swabs were used for analysis. Investigation result Researchers have shown that the nasal microflora of Aboriginal children is associated with ear and nasal health. “By focusing on the upper respiratory tract microflora of disease-resistant children, we were able to investigate the ecological network of bacterial interactions that appear to work together to protect against this condition. rice field.” The author, Dr. Seweryn Bialasiewicz, is a translation microbiologist and senior researcher at the Queensland Institute for Pediatric Infectious Diseases. “It was clear that these two groups of bacteria were not only present, but also needed to interact with each other to provide protection from middle ear infections.”.. Important point Healthy children without a history of OM Doroci Granularumand Corynebacterium Bacteria.

Researcher detected OrnithobacteriumIn children with OM, it suggests a potential role as a novel ear pathogen in this population.

In relation to OM status MoraxellaAlthough both groups had healthy ears at the time of wiping, they were relatively abundant in children with a history of OM compared to children without a history of OM.

In a child with a healthy nose Moraxellaand Staphylococcus..

There is a correlation between C. pseudodiphtheriticumAnd D. SlowA healthy child without rhinorrhea or past OM. Bialasiewicz said he would like to use this information to find a protection mechanism and replicate it to support or prevent OM in children. “Because it can take the form of molecules that can be used as therapeutic agents or as protective probiotics, these” good bacteria “are seeded in the nose to provide protection against incoming” bad bacteria. ” can.“Bialasiewicz explained. sauce: Microbiology spectrum..

Flight. 9, no. 2 doi.org/10.1128/Spectrum.00367-21..

“Upper respiratory tract microbiome in ear and nose health and illness of Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders”..

Author: A. Coleman et al.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nutraingredients-usa.com/Article/2021/11/09/Probiotics-for-ear-infections-Researchers-demonstrate-microbiota-linked-to-ear-health The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos