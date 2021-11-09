A UK study found that the HPV vaccine reduced the incidence of cervical cancer by 87% | SmartNews





Human papillomavirus (HPV) Is a sexually transmitted disease that can cause cervical cancer, penile cancer, and oropharyngeal cancer in later years. HPV is common around the world, and Yasemin Saplakoglu reports that most people become infected with HPV at some point in their lives after becoming sexually active. Live science.. It is estimated that 570,000 women and 60,000 men worldwide get HPV-related cancer each year. The majority of cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV, and more than 100 countries offer HPV vaccination to young girls as a preventative measure against infection. In a new study National Health Service (NHS) vaccination program Started in the United Kingdom to prevent cervical cancer, the number of women vaccinated with the HPV vaccine between the ages of 12 and 13 decreased by 87%. Live science Report.Study published this month Lancet It is the first direct global evidence of vaccination against two types of HPV that prevent cervical cancer. Guardian.. Experts analyzed data collected from cancer registries between 2006 and 2019 and compared the incidence of cervical cancer in unvaccinated and HPV-vaccinated women. .. Server Rix, It protects against two common strains of human papillomavirus that cause 70-80% of all cervical cancers. The research team also divided vaccinated individuals into groups based on their age at vaccination. Live science Report. Women who were vaccinated between the ages of 12 and 13 and now in their 20s had an 87% lower incidence of cervical cancer than unvaccinated women. Guardian Report. The number of cases of cervical cancer in women in their twenties, which is already rare in this age group, has decreased from 50 cases per year to just 5 cases. The incidence of cervical cancer in women vaccinated between the ages of 14 and 16 was reduced by 62%. Women vaccinated between the ages of 16 and 18 in their late teens had a 34% reduction in the incidence of cervical cancer. Guardian Report. “This represents an important step forward in cervical cancer prevention. The success of the vaccination program depends not only on the effectiveness of the vaccine, but also on the proportion of the vaccinated population, so these new results are captured. “We hope to promote this,” said research author Kate, UK Health and Security Agency Soldan, CNN Jen Kristensen. Researchers have found that people vaccinated earlier, between the ages of 12 and 13, work best when vaccinated before they are exposed to the virus, making them a great success in preventing cervical cancer. I found that it contained.The vaccine has been reported to be less effective in older girls who are sexually active and are more likely to be exposed to the virus before being vaccinated. Live science.. There were some limitations to the study, including the vaccinated population being too young to understand the full impact of the HPV vaccination program. Cervical cancer in young women is extremely rare in the first place, according to CNN reports. The UK hasn’t used Cervarix since 2012, and instead uses Gardasil. Gardasil protects against four types of HPV, but has not been evaluated in this study. Live science.. Recommended videos

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/uk-study-finds-hpv-vaccine-reduced-cervical-cancer-rates-by-87-180979029/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos