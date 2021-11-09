Solved: The 40-year mystery of the first man to die of AIDS in the UK

He remains a medical mystery from the day he died. His name was never published, and he didn’t even have a name for his illness at the time.But 40 years later, ITV can finally pay tribute to the first recorded AIDS victims in the UK. His name was John Edie.John was found dead on October 29, 1981 at the Royal Brompton Hospital in Chelsea. His cause of death was recorded as Pneumocystis pneumonia.

Its rare form of pneumonia is later recognized as a fatal sign HIV/ AIDS, but at the time of John’s death, doctors didn’t even know that the root cause was a virus.We’ve spent the last three months joining John’s life for a special tonight’s program to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the AIDS epidemic in the UK.To date, the only trace of John’s death was a short entry into the Lancet Medical Journal in December 1981. He traveled to Miami and mentioned a “known homosexual” who was suspected of dying from the same mysterious illness. Much of the American gay community.

So far, the cause of John’s death has been primarily the mystery of his loved ones. credit: ITV Tonight

By tracking all patients who died of Pneumocystis pneumonia that year, he found John’s death certificate and waited 40 years to confirm the mystery of his death with a friend who cared him on his last day. I was able to find it. With their support, we were finally able to tell his story.Tony Pineger remembers John as a charming man who ran a guesthouse in Bournemouth, a safe haven for gay men to meet and drink in the late 70’s and early 80’s.He and his other friends visited John when he was dying in bed, surrounded by a doctor who was suffering from illness.Tony told us: “John soon got worse and went to a hospital in London. I remember going to see him. I thought he would recover, but the doctor said I remember saying, “He can’t survive.” I lay unconsciously there and was tied to a machine. That alone, we never talked to him again. “

Another friend, Paul Wills, later said he suspected that John must have died of AIDS, given his symptoms.“I think it’s good we know now,” he told us. “I think it’s very appropriate to be able to remember John because of that stigma.”The stigma led to the sacrifice of many gay men in the early 80’s as AIDS began to ruin their communities. Initially, the disease was called “gay cancer” or “gay pesto,” and many patients were accused of being infected with HIV.

Ken Dee, who also knew John Edie from the guesthouse, said, “I was glad I cut it out a lot.

“We had such a terrible time in our lives, but what John did was to set up a really safe place, and that’s what we always remember.”Like most AIDS patients in the 1980s, his life expectancy would have been only months or even weeks before John was diagnosed.Shortly after his death, Professor Jonathan Weber began studying 400 gay men showing early symptoms of AIDS in London. After that, 399 people died.He told us: “We didn’t have anything because of the underlying illness, and certainly we still didn’t know what the illness was.

“We didn’t know what it was until 1984. The power of this virus to kill people without intervention is very extraordinary.”To date, the first publicly identified AIDS patient in the United Kingdom was Terry Higgins. He died in 1982 and had his friends set up a charity in his name.Martin Butler, one of the co-founders of the Terrence Higgins Trust, was at the Heaven Night Club in London the night Terry collapsed.

Martin Butler describes the pain of losing many friends during the HIV / AIDS epidemic in the United Kingdom.

In a rare interview, he talked about the incredible speed at which the virus spreads to the community.

“I was afraid to forget their name, so I started writing the man’s name before the Bible,” he said.

“And I remember turning 50. It was like collecting phone numbers, so I had to quit. They were all very young. They were just young boys.”

Forty years after John Edie’s death, the tremendous advances in drugs have dramatically reduced the number of deaths. There is no reason why people with HIV today shouldn’t spend their lives. The UK’s goal is to eliminate new infections by 2030.Actor Nathaniel J. Hall, who starred in Channel 4’s AIDS epidemic drama “It’s a Sin,” is one of 100,000 people living with HIV in the UK.

Nathaniel J Hall starred in It’s a Sin on Channel 4.

“I take one pill a day. It contains three different drugs that suppress the virus. It keeps me alive and incredible. This little pill keeps me alive. What a wonderful thing, “he told us.

But around the world, AIDS still kills 600,000 people annually. Access to narcotics is much more restricted, mainly in Africa.

In the UK, the cure for the drug is still the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS, 40 years after its first death here.So many early patients were very deliberately forgotten. But John Edie will be memorable.

Patient Zero Search: The British AIDS tragedy will air on ITV on Thursday, November 11th at 7:30 pm.You will be able to watch it after the broadcast ITV hub..

