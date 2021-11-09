Health
Men offered classes to know the signs of menopause
Memory loss, brain fog, anxiety, decreased libido-only a few of the symptoms that many people are unaware of are caused by menopause.
NS Middle-aged women Often simplified as “loss of menstruation and hot flashes”.
But it goes far beyond that, causing an average of seven illnesses per woman in the years before and after menstruation ceases.
According to MedicalNewsToday, there are 34 common symptoms reported by women, including sleep disorders, panic disorders, and “electric shock.”
But the doctor says About 40 have been confirmed.. Some women experience half a dozen, while others are lucky enough to have one or two.
Estrogen plunge levels are known to affect Various parts of the body -Joints, brain, hair, skin, etc.
To decipher menopause, the workplace is currently offering training for men. Male wives, mothers, sisters and colleagues experience menopause.
menopause On the surface, it may look like that, but it doesn’t just affect women’s lives.
It can put pressure on romantic relationships, family life, finances and, more broadly, the NHS and the economy.
Julia Frost is a training advisor at the South Teas Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs menopausal courses for men.
She and her colleagues were running a session for women in September 2020. Daily mail Report.
But then she and her manager, Sharon Oliver, both suffered from hot flashes, “I felt it was important for my male colleagues to understand these effects.”
The pair soon realized that the sessions men held for men were more attractive. “Men are embarrassed to talk about women’s issues in the presence of women.”
The first menopause session for men began in April 2021 and the workshop brought together 10 men.
Julia said:
“But when we went, they all joined really well.
“Some had wives, partners, and mothers who were experiencing menopause. We had great feedback. We tell you the facts: what are the symptoms and how they affect behavior. How can they support? “
According to Julia, the idea for this course is to unravel the mystery of menopause and encourage men to understand the science behind it and how it affects women’s daily lives.
Dan Forks, 40, responsible for Trust leadership and improvement, signed up for one of the first sessions.
He states: “I knew that most women who experience menopause experience hot flashes and also some emotional elevations.
“But I was surprised to learn about other symptoms. For example, I didn’t know anything about brain fog. That gave me much more understanding.
“The most important thing was to learn to be a more understanding manager.”
Menopause training for men has also been conducted in the Sefton Autonomous Region Parliament in Merseyside since August 2020.
Course leader Amy Burns said: They also felt that they were finally being asked by men. “
The seminar was accessed by more than 650 employees, 131 of whom were men.
Men said early on that it was uncomfortable to attend because of the large presence of women, so a men-only session was set up and turnout improved.
Amy said: “I was impressed with the honesty of some men who openly admitted that they were ignorant of the whole subject.
October, The Sun Great menopause campaign Raise awareness and break taboos around the subject.
All workplaces are required to set policies that make it easier for employees to pass menopause during work.
The cost of HRT for medicine with a big victory in the campaign It was cut significantly For British women.
The government supported the “menopausal revolution” after MP Carolyn Harris submitted the first bill, as the minister promised to reduce the cost of repetitive prescriptions for HRT.
34 symptoms
The 34 symptoms of menopause are a list of common symptoms reported by many women. MedicalNewsToday..
they are:
- Hot flashes
- Night sweats
- Irregular menstruation
- Change your mood
- Chest pain
- Decreased libido
- Vaginal dryness
- headache
- Tingling limbs
- Burning mouth syndrome
- Change in taste
- Malaise
- Fullness
- Other digestive changes such as constipation
- Joint pain
- Muscle tension and pain
- Electric shock
- itch
- Sleeping disorder
- Loss of concentration
- Memory is lost
- Thin hair
- Fragile nails
- Weight gain
- Stress urinary incontinence
- Dizziness spell
- allergy
- osteoporosis
- Irregular heartbeat
- body odor
- Hypersensitivity
- depression
- anxiety
- panic disorder
