There may be “best bedtime” in your mind





Stephen Reinberg

Health Day Reporter Tuesday, November 9, 2021 (HealthDay News)-If you want to dodge, is there an ideal time to sleep every night? Heart disease?? Apparently, there is a new study that found that hitting a bag between 10 pm and 11 pm was an ideal time to reduce the risk of cardiovascular accidents. Researchers also sleepy Before 10 pm or after midnight, the risk of heart disease can increase by nearly 25%. The increased risk may be due to changes in the body’s circadian rhythm, the body clock, the study authors said. “The circadian system controls daily behavioral and physiological rhythms. Disturbances in circadian rhythms have a wide range of effects, resulting in cognitive decline and a variety of physical and physiological rhythms. mental health A condition that includes cardiovascular disorders. ” Principal Investigator David Plans is a Senior Lecturer in Organizational Neuroscience at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. Central clock brain Controls the circadian rhythm of the entire body. This central clock is tuned by exposure to light detected by eye receptors, especially morning light, Plan explained. “When this morning’s light is detected, the clock will be readjusted. Therefore, if a person sleeps very late, they may oversleep and miss this important period of morning light,” he said. Explained. “If this happens over a long period of time, it disrupts the circadian rhythm, which can affect other behavioral and physiological rhythms and harm your health.” The plan, however, warned that this study could not prove that the time a person sleeps causes heart disease, but if it is confirmed, it may be a possible risk factor. Hmm. Dr. Harley Greenberg, Head of Lungs, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, NY, was not involved in the study, but commented on the findings. He states: “These results highlight the importance of the body’s circadian rhythm and provide increasing evidence of increased health risk. obesity, Diabetes mellitus, High blood pressure, Cardiovascular disease, and even cancer — When our daily schedule deviates from the circadian rhythm. “

For this study, Plans and his colleagues collected data on more than 88,000 men and women with an average age of 61 years recruited between 2006 and 2010. The researchers had information about when participants fell asleep and woke up for more than a week using a wrist-worn accelerometer. Participants also completed a lifestyle and health questionnaire. At an average follow-up of almost 6 years, 3.6% of participants developed heart disease. Most of the people who developed it fell asleep at midnight or later. Researchers found that people who were least likely to develop cardiovascular disease fell asleep between 10 pm and 10:59 pm. Those who slept between 11:00 pm and 11:59 pm had a 12% higher risk, and those who slept before 10 pm had a 24% higher risk. After considering gender, researchers found that the risk was greatest among women. Among men, the researchers said it remained important to sleep only before 10 pm. “We have identified only the association, so we cannot give advice to the general public based on our new results,” Plans said. “But more generally, good sleep hygiene may be beneficial, as there is good evidence that morning light resets the circadian rhythm,” he advised. “Sleep at a reasonable time, get up early enough to get time outside the morning, and avoid the blue light late at night. caffeine Avoid naps late at night, after 4 pm, use your bedroom only for sleep, and go to bed only when you feel ready to go to bed. But this is broad evidence-based advice from group studies. “ “These findings have potential for how timing of sleep onset compared to circadian rhythms affects cardiovascular health,” said Dr. Greg Fonarrow, director of the Armandson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center in Los Angeles. It provides insights. It is not yet clear whether changing the time of sleep onset increases or decreases the risk of cardiovascular events. “

Report on November 9th European Heart Journal — Digital Health.. For more information For more information on sleep and heart health Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. Source: David Plans, PhD, Senior Lecturer, Tissue Neuroscience, University of Exeter, UK. Dr. Greg Fonarrow, Director of Armandson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center, Los Angeles. Harley Greenburgh, MD, Chief, Lungs, Department of Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Northwell Health, New Hyde Park, NY; European Heart Journal — Digital Health, November 9, 2021

..

