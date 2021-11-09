TikTok woman reveals how she lost most of her legs from spin class

The woman later explained her experience of losing most of her legs Develops a potentially fatal condition called rhabdomyolysis from Spin class..

October, Kaelyn Franco going by username @kofranco_ on Ticktaku, I uploaded the video to the app. This video describes the experience of a medical condition following the first spin class.

In the video, Franco showed a photo taken shortly after the spin class, showing that he thought his leg muscles were bulging, and captioned, “I don’t think I had muscles in the spin class.”

The video then moved to a photo of Franco lying in a hospital bed, captioning, “The next day, I’ll almost never lose my legs and life.”

According to a post shared on Instagram, Franco attended a spin class on September 15th, and as a lifelong sportsman, she was “very strange” that her legs “bent quickly”. I explained that. When she got off the bike.

She also explained in a post that she “knows something was wrong” immediately after class, even though her cousin first dismissed her fears.

By the next night, Franco said she was “crying in pain,” so she was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. Rhabdomyolysis is a potentially fatal condition that occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood.NS CDC..

In an Instagram post, Franco said the condition turned into acute compartment syndrome and her doctor had to perform emergency surgery to remove broken muscles in her bloodstream to save her legs and her life. I made it clear that it didn’t happen.

A series of follow-ups video Franco shared with TikTok and remembered that he initially thought the pain after the spin class was just pain, but eventually decided to go to the hospital after the pain got worse.

According to Franco, although he was discharged a week later, he was unable to walk alone or do many activities and was feeling “pain every day.”

But in one of the videos, she explained that she educated TikTok viewers about potential risks rather than sharing her experience to discourage people from exercising.

“I’m not here to prevent people from exercising or to keep people away from spin classes and exercise. More than that, light on lesser-known and less-spoken topics. I’d like to guess. Keep in mind these things, as spin classes are booming these days, “Franco said.

according to 2017 studyIt is not uncommon for spin class participants to develop this condition, and researchers have reported at least 46 cases of rhabdomyolysis after spin class-42 of which are associated with a person’s first spin class. was doing.

The 23-year-old also admitted that she had developed the condition, despite ensuring hydration and warm-up before the intense exercise class.

“I was hydrating, stretching and active, but this still happened to me,” she said.

But on Instagram, Franco also acknowledged “luck” and “gratitude” that she felt she had overcome medical challenges.

“My feet will never be the same and there will be lifelong complications, but I am lucky and very grateful. I am alive and my feet have been saved.” She is writing

In one of her TikTok videos, Franco encouraged her followers to “listen to your body whenever you feel sick.”

