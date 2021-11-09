Minnesota COVID-19: Latest Positive Rate Approaching “High Risk” Threshold – WCCO





Minneapolis (WCCO) — The case number of COVID-19 is Among the best seen this year, Minnesota Health Authority reported 7,173 additional cases and 20 deaths. The Tuesday update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes weekend data and is up to date as of Monday morning. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 826,404 positive cases have been recorded in the state, of which more than 8,800 have been re-infected. read more: MN’s COVID: MDH says the most recent number among the highest this year In terms of death toll, COVID-19 in Minnesota has killed a total of 8,882 people. One of the 20 newly reported deaths involved a person in his late 40s in Ramsey County. Seventeen of the dead were in November. As of Monday, more than 1,100 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital. Almost 250 of them require beds in the intensive care unit. Over 42,000 COVID-19 cases required hospitalization. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s positive rate continues to skyrocket, with the latest figure at 9.1%, approaching the state’s “high risk” threshold of 10%. The number of cases in the state is increasing and the hospitalization rate is also on the rise. “The recent numbers are one of the highest we’ve ever seen in 2021,” MDH said on Monday. “Sadly, the pandemic isn’t over yet. It’s important to be vaccinated, wear a mask in public, be tested as needed, and stay home in case of illness.” read more: Minnesota COVID: 35 dead, average positive rate rises to 8.4% According to MDH, new cases reported from Tuesday do not include cases awaiting ingestion. “Last weekend, the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases exceeded our intake capacity and caused a temporary backlog. We are taking steps to increase staff capacity, but this backlog will be in the future. We expect to impact newly reported cases over the course of the day, “said MDH. At this point, 67.1% of people over the age of 5 have been vaccinated at least once. In the recently approved age group of 5-11 years, 9,442 children receive at least one vaccination. More than 7.1 million vaccines have been administered. Other news: States, schools share plans to vaccinate young children against COVID-19

