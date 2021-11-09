Note: This Week’s Student Influenza Clinic: Wednesday, November 10, 2021





Dear student, More than 1,200 students attended the influenza vaccination clinic in October. Based on its success, and to provide another opportunity for students to get the flu vaccine Another on-campus influenza clinic is offered at Lumberton Hall from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 10. As an important precaution, all individuals will be vaccinated against influenza this year, especially as they can be infected with the virus that causes the flu virus and COVID-19 at the same time, which can cause serious health complications. It is highly recommended to receive. Health professionals and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone over 6 months be vaccinated against influenza annually. With a few exceptions.. The effects of the flu can be more serious this year than last year as people interact more with others and participate in more face-to-face activities and events. When: Wednesday, November 10th, 11am to 1pm Location: Lumberton Hall Reserve: go.lehigh.edu/flushot2 Don’t forget to bring: 1. Your Lehi ID 2. Your insurance card; 3. Mask-needed indoors cost: Free (covered by insurance) Thank you for participating. LehighDining offers free hot or iced coffee or tea vouchers available at The Grind @ FML or Baker’s Junction. Frequently Asked Questions- Do I need to be vaccinated against influenza if I have been vaccinated against COVID? Yes. COVID vaccines are not designed to protect against influenza and vice versa. Influenza vaccination is not designed to protect against COVID. NS Shared by CDC, There are different types of influenza viruses, and they are constantly changing. The composition of influenza vaccinations is reviewed annually and updated to match the influenza virus that is currently prevalent. If I am COVID vaccinated or boosted, do I need to be vaccinated against the flu? Yes. There is no unique or different guidance for individuals vaccinated with COVID. It is safe to get both. However, past CDCs have recommended separating the COVID vaccine from other vaccines for 14 days. If you have any questions, please consult your healthcare provider or Health and Wellness Center. What is the difference between influenza and COVID-19? The CDC states: “Influenza and COVID-19 are both infectious respiratory diseases, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with the coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and is a seasonal influenza. (Most often simply called “influenza”) is caused by an infection by one of the many influenza viruses that spread to people each year. “People say that because some symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 are similar. Tested To find out which virus is causing their illness. People can be infected with both the influenza virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 at the same time. In general, COVID-19 is more prevalent than influenza and causes more serious illness in some people. Compared to people who are infected with the flu, people who are infected with COVID-19 take longer to develop symptoms and may have a longer time to spread. ” For additional information and answers to frequently asked questions, we recommend visiting the following website: CDC FAQ PageCompare COVID-19 with influenza, given the best and most up-to-date information available. From the bottom of my heart Lehigh University Health and Wellness Center Health Promotion Prevention Strategy Office

