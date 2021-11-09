COVID Vaccine Questions and Answers

Public health experts agree that vaccination of a sufficient number of people against COVID-19 will help reduce viral infections and end the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data collected by, more than 7.26 billion COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to people in 184 countries. Bloomberg.. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no unexpected reaction patterns or other safety concerns have been identified during the initial safety monitoring of the vaccine.

In Colorado, more than 3.5 million people are fully vaccinated, and more than 72% of those eligible for vaccination in the state are vaccinated, according to data from the State Department of Health.

As of Monday, more than 1,394 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 confirmed in Colorado. According to the State Department of Health, 79% of people hospitalized for the virus throughout the state are unvaccinated.

If you are worried about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, use information from public health professionals to make your decision.

Q: I heard that there are side effects of the vaccine. What does that mean?

According to the CDC, some people have vaccines for the side effects of COVID-19: injection-injected arm pain, malaise, headache, muscle aches, chills, fever, and nausea. However, these side effects are a normal sign that the body is building protection against the virus and usually disappears within a few days, the CDC said.

Some people have no side effects.

“Many people, especially young people, think they can be invincible to the virus and really underestimate the risk of getting infected with the virus and overestimate the risk of side effects,” said the epidemiology professor. Lisa Miller said. Vice Dean of Public Health Practices at the Colorado Public Health School.

The US-approved COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson) do not contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. In other words, the vaccine will not infect COVID-19.

According to the CDC, millions of people have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine and no long-term side effects have been detected.

Q: If the vaccine may make me sick, why not seize my chance with COVID-19?

According to the CDC, the severity of COVID-19 cases is unpredictable. And while it is more serious and deadly for the elderly, young Colorado is at risk of serious complications from the virus.

To date, of the more than 43,500 people admitted to COVID-19 in Colorado, nearly 6% were between the ages of 20 and 29. Almost 9% were between the ages of 30 and 39. Almost 12% were between 40 and 49. And over 17% were between 50 and 59.

Even if you are not worried about COVID-19 infection, the respiratory virus is highly contagious and can spread to family, friends and loved ones.

“By not being vaccinated, we endanger others,” Miller said.

In Colorado, more than 8,700 people have died of COVID-19.

The CDC also states that some people continue to have long-term health problems after being infected with COVID-19. These problems include dyspnea, malaise, fog in the brain, changes in the senses of smell and taste, coughing, and sleep problems.

Q: I already have COVID-19. Why do I still need to be vaccinated?

According to Miller, people already infected with COVID-19 have some protection from the virus, but many remain unknown.

“If you have a mild case, you don’t know how good the protection is,” Miller said. “It probably varies from person to person depending on your immune system and the severity of the case. There is good data that vaccination can significantly improve your immune system. If you have been infected with COVID, It’s not a reliable way to protect yourself or others. If you get a COVID and get vaccinated, you can get this amazing protection. You can have supernatural powers. “

One study According to the CDC, unvaccinated people who are already infected with COVID-19 are more than twice as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as those who are completely vaccinated.

Q: How easy is the vaccine to get? I’m busy, uninsured, low-income, or worried about my ability to receive it.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free. You do not need ID, residence certificate, or insurance to get a shot.

Colorado hosts multiple vaccine clinics at different times each day throughout the state. To find out the site and time, go to the following website: covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated.. You can also take pictures at pharmacies, clinics, pop-up clinics, or mobile vaccine buses.

You have the right to be vaccinated and take paid leave from your work to recover from side effects.

If you need to board a vaccination reservation, Mile High United Way’s Ride United program provides access to free rides (up to 25 miles one way) to vaccination sites throughout Colorado. Dial 211 or 211colorado.org For more information.