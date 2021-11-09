Have you checked your blood sugar recently? – Fort Morgan Times

Our blood sugar level is one of the individual health numbers that we need to know when it comes to maintaining our health. It measures the amount of sugar or glucose present in our blood at any time.

Why is this an important fact to know? Too little sugar in the blood can cause cognitive impairment, and too much sugar can cause unwanted health complications and can be a sign of underlying disorders such as diabetes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 34 million Americans have diabetes, and one in five people with this condition is unaware of diabetes. In addition, more than 88 million American adults have a condition called prediabetes. This is a condition in which the blood sugar level is too high, but not yet sufficient to qualify for type 2 diabetes (the most common type of diabetes). That’s more than one in three American adults, which is a pretty cool number. Over 84% of the group are unaware of prediabetes.

This is one of the biggest reasons why it is so important to know your blood sugar and other numbers. Your health means everything, and knowing your health numbers like blood sugar is essential to make sure you are doing what you can to stay healthy.

A simple blood sugar test tells you your blood sugar, whether you have diabetes or are at risk of getting sick, and what you need to do to change your diet and lifestyle and treat it. It will be a jump start to take.

Diabetes is frequent urination, abnormal hunger and thirst, visual impairment, unexpected weight loss, malaise, very dry skin, numbness and tingling in the limbs, slow-healing pain, and more infections than usual. May present with symptoms such as.

However, when and how these symptoms appear depends on the type of diabetes in question, and in some cases the symptoms may not be noticeable.

Symptoms of type 1 diabetes can develop rapidly and violently, but symptoms of type 2 diabetes are usually slow and sometimes unobtrusive. And gestational diabetes can appear in the middle of pregnancy without any obvious symptoms.

Be careful about the symptoms of diabetes. Checking blood sugar levels, testing blood sugar levels, and planning diabetes treatment as needed becomes increasingly important, especially at high risk.

If diabetes is left untreated and uncontrolled, it can cause serious health complications such as hearing and vision loss, heart attack, and stroke. Talk to your doctor about how to check your blood sugar with a simple test. This is an easy and simple step in your journey to stay healthy.

If you want to schedule a blood glucose test or talk to your healthcare provider about your health

Dr. Anne Manchester is an internal medicine provider at the Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan.