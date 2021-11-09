Health
Have you checked your blood sugar recently? – Fort Morgan Times
Our blood sugar level is one of the individual health numbers that we need to know when it comes to maintaining our health. It measures the amount of sugar or glucose present in our blood at any time.
Why is this an important fact to know? Too little sugar in the blood can cause cognitive impairment, and too much sugar can cause unwanted health complications and can be a sign of underlying disorders such as diabetes.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 34 million Americans have diabetes, and one in five people with this condition is unaware of diabetes. In addition, more than 88 million American adults have a condition called prediabetes. This is a condition in which the blood sugar level is too high, but not yet sufficient to qualify for type 2 diabetes (the most common type of diabetes). That’s more than one in three American adults, which is a pretty cool number. Over 84% of the group are unaware of prediabetes.
This is one of the biggest reasons why it is so important to know your blood sugar and other numbers. Your health means everything, and knowing your health numbers like blood sugar is essential to make sure you are doing what you can to stay healthy.
A simple blood sugar test tells you your blood sugar, whether you have diabetes or are at risk of getting sick, and what you need to do to change your diet and lifestyle and treat it. It will be a jump start to take.
Diabetes is frequent urination, abnormal hunger and thirst, visual impairment, unexpected weight loss, malaise, very dry skin, numbness and tingling in the limbs, slow-healing pain, and more infections than usual. May present with symptoms such as.
However, when and how these symptoms appear depends on the type of diabetes in question, and in some cases the symptoms may not be noticeable.
Symptoms of type 1 diabetes can develop rapidly and violently, but symptoms of type 2 diabetes are usually slow and sometimes unobtrusive. And gestational diabetes can appear in the middle of pregnancy without any obvious symptoms.
Be careful about the symptoms of diabetes. Checking blood sugar levels, testing blood sugar levels, and planning diabetes treatment as needed becomes increasingly important, especially at high risk.
If diabetes is left untreated and uncontrolled, it can cause serious health complications such as hearing and vision loss, heart attack, and stroke. Talk to your doctor about how to check your blood sugar with a simple test. This is an easy and simple step in your journey to stay healthy.
If you want to schedule a blood glucose test or talk to your healthcare provider about your health,[医師を探す]Please access the tab. ColoradoPlainsMedicalCenter.com.. For more information on diabetes, please visit: Diabetes.org When cdc.gov/diabetes..
The Colorado Plains Medical Center is proud to partner with Fort Morgan Times to bring health-related information and awareness to the communities in which we serve. Look for articles published in the Fort Morgan Times every other week.
Dr. Anne Manchester is an internal medicine provider at the Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan.
Sources
2/ https://www.fortmorgantimes.com/2021/11/09/health-topic-of-the-month-have-you-checked-your-blood-sugar-recently
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]