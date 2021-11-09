Unvaccinated people are 20 times more likely to die of COVID: Texas study





Between 9 November and September 2021, Texas people who were not vaccinated with COVID-19 were more likely to die of COVID-19 and related complications than those who were fully vaccinated. It was 20 times higher. New research From Texas Health Department. The data also showed that unvaccinated people were 13 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. “This analysis quantifies what we know for months,” said Jennifer Schford, MD, MD, chief epidemiologist at the state. Said Dallas Morning News.. “COVID-19 vaccination It does a great job of preventing people from getting sick and dying from COVID-19, “she said. “Vaccination remains the best way to keep yourself and those near you safe from this deadly disease.” As part of the study, researchers analyzed electronic lab reports, death certificates, and state immunological records, with a particular focus on infectious September. Delta variant It surged across Texas.This study shows the state’s first statistical analysis of COVID-19 vaccination The newspaper reported on Texas and its influence. The protective effect of vaccination was most pronounced among the younger groups. During September, the risk of death from COVID-19 was 23 times higher for unvaccinated people in their 30s and 55 times higher for unvaccinated people in their 40s. In addition, there were less than 10 deaths from COVID-19 in September among fully vaccinated people aged 18-29 years, compared to 339 deaths from unvaccinated people of the same age group. Second, looking at the longer period from January 15th to October 1st, unvaccinated people are 45 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. understood. The protective effect of vaccination against infection was strong in all adult age groups, but was greatest between the ages of 12 and 17. “All US-approved COVID-19 vaccines are very effective in protecting people from the illness and severity of COVID-19, including those infected with Delta and other known variants.” The author of the study writes. “Texas real-world data clearly illustrates these benefits.” Approximately 15.6 million people in Texas are vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state. About 29 million According to the residents State the data..About 66% While 58% of the population is fully vaccinated, they receive at least one dose of the population.

..

