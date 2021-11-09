Pfizer and BioNTech want a COVID vaccine booster for everyone over the age of 18: Shot





Switch captions Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Pfizer and BioNTech have requested the Food and Drug Administration to allow all people over the age of 18 to take COVID-19 booster shots. NS Companies say requests are based on results From a study of more than 10,000 volunteers showing more than 95% vaccine efficacy for people receiving boosters. The two companies made a similar request in September, when a committee of independent experts advising the FDA on the vaccine issue voted against it. instead, Committee recommended Providing vaccines to people over the age of 65 who are at high risk for severe cases of COVID-19 due to underlying illness, work, or living conditions. FDA Decided to follow the advice of the committee.. The results of the company’s booster study were not available to the committee when the committee provided the recommendations. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 25 million people in the United States have received COVID-19 booster shots, which is about 13% of the US population. Over 30% of people over the age of 65 receive boosters. If the FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech’s request, it is not entirely clear how many more people will qualify for boosters. The “fundamental medical” conditions already covered by the vaccine are fairly widespread. People with mental illness, smokers or ex-smokers, overweight or obese people, etc. Working in a high-risk environment is also fairly broadly defined. It is intended for first responders, teachers, day care workers, manufacturing workers, and grocery store workers. A third dose of the vaccine became available to certain immunocompromised people in August. Anecdotal evidence suggests that many drugstores that offer boosters are not paying close attention to ensuring that people fall into one of the allowed categories. The FDA has not scheduled an independent advisory board meeting in November, suggesting that the FDA may make its own decisions on Pfizer-BioNTech without seeking outside advice.

