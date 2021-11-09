Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 boosters for all US adults





Pfizer-BioNTech requested the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday for an emergency use of the COVID-19 Booster Shot for all adults over the age of 18. Pfizer’s request will be reviewed by the FDA, which will make the final decision in the coming weeks. It is unclear whether the agency will ask an independent advisory group called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Board to provide guidance on booster approval. Pfizer booster shots are now approved A specific subset of adults in the United States: people over the age of 65, people living in long-term care facilities, and people between the ages of 18 and 64 who are at high risk of COVID due to either an underlying disorder or work. It is given 6 months after the completion of the first two dose series. However, these complex criteria were not originally intended by the company. On the booster’s first push, Pfizer asked the FDA to approve additional shots. Everyone over 16 years old..However, the FDA Advisory Board Rejected the request, Some limit shots to specific groups due to safety concerns of young people. Complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic In Pfizer’s latest request, the company states that a phase 3 clinical trial involving more than 10,000 participants found that a third dose was safe and effective. If the FDA approves a booster for the younger age group, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should officially recommend the shot before administration. The issue of when to lower the age requirement for boosters was addressed at a meeting of the FDA Advisory Board last month, but no vote was taken on this matter. At that time, some committee members signaled openness to revisit it. “This is a complex topic,” said Dr. Ofer Levy, a committee member who is the director of the Boston Children’s Hospital Precision Vaccine Program. “And I think we need to follow the data and stay open-minded. I generally support lowering age with boosters, and I look forward to those conversations.” Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease doctor at the University of California, San Francisco, said his thinking about boosters has changed in recent months. “I think a lot of people have actually changed their minds a bit from the original idea that they don’t need boosters,” said Chin Hong. He said the change came from both the personal experience of seeing patients with breakthrough cases of COVID and better data showing that their effectiveness diminished over time. According to Chin Hong, it is safe to say that the first vaccination still tolerates hospitalization and death in the younger age group, but protection from infection is also important. “It’s hard to get infected right now, which means you have to tell everyone you’re in contact with that you’re at home from work or school,” he said. Since Pfizer’s booster was first approved in late September, more than 14 million Americans have rolled up their sleeves for shots. CDC.. Booster shot Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Approved in October. Anyone over the age of 18 who received the first Johnson & Johnson vaccination is eligible for a booster. The eligibility of boosters after vaccination with Moderna reflects Pfizer’s criteria. This story originally appeared NBCNews.com.. Related:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/health/health/pfizer-asks-fda-authorize-covid-19-booster-us-adults-rcna5010 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos