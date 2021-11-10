The data used to build the algorithm to detect skin diseases is too white





The public skin image dataset used to train algorithms for detecting skin problems does not contain sufficient information about skin tones, New analysis.. Also, there are very few images with dark skin tones in the dataset where skin tones information is available. Therefore, algorithms built using these datasets may not be very accurate for non-white people. Study published today NS Lancet Digital HealthExamined 21 freely accessible datasets of skin condition images. In total, it contained over 100,000 images. Of these images, only slightly more than 1,400 were attached with information about the patient’s ethnicity, and only 2,236 were about skin color. This lack of data limits the ability of researchers to find bias in image-trained algorithms. And such algorithms can be very well biased. Of the images containing skin tone information, only 11 were from patients in the two darkest categories on the Fitzpatrick scale that classify skin tones. There were no images from patients with African, African Caribbean, or South Asian backgrounds. The conclusions are similar to those from the study Published in September, Which Also found Most datasets are used for training Dermatological algorithms do not have information about ethnicity or skin color. The study examined the data behind the 70 studies that developed or tested the algorithm and found that only seven described the skin type in the images used. “A few papers reporting the distribution of skin tones show that they show an underestimation of darker skin tones,” said a dermatologist at Stanford University in September. The author of the paper, Roxana Daneshjou, said.Her dissertation analyzed many of the same datasets as the new ones Lancet We investigated and came to a similar conclusion. When the images in the dataset are publicly available, researchers can examine and see what skin color looks like. However, it can be difficult because the photo may not exactly match the actual skin color. “The most ideal situation is to have skin color recorded during a clinical visit,” says Daneshjou. The image of the patient’s skin problem can then be labeled before being entered into the database. Without a label on the image, researchers cannot check the algorithm to see if the algorithm was built using a dataset that contains sufficient examples of people of different skin types. It is important to scrutinize these image sets, as they are often used to build algorithms that help doctors diagnose patients with skin conditions. Some of these image sets are more dangerous if not detected early, such as skin cancer. If the algorithm is trained or tested only on light skin, it will not be very accurate for everyone else. Co-author of a new dissertation, Oxford University. You can add new images to your public dataset at any time. Researchers want to see more examples of darker skin conditions. Also, by improving the transparency and clarity of datasets, researchers can track progress towards a wider variety of image sets that may lead to fairer AI tools. “I want more open data and better labeled data,” says Daneshjou.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/9/22770852/data-dermatology-algorithms-skin-tone-ethnicity

