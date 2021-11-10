OB-GYN discusses pregnancy and COVID-19 with Idaho health officials





At a briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Guillermo Guzman quoted an expert who “enthusiastically recommends” vaccines to new pregnant women.

Boise, Idaho — Editor’s Note: Just before the briefing on Tuesday, the Idaho Ministry of Health announced that State’s first COVID-19 child death.. The child died in October. After a surge from late summer to early autumn, Idaho has seen a decline in the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in the past few weeks. So is the number of related hospitalizations. These trends are directed to what Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jepsen said on Monday as “very encouraging and very encouraging,” with COVID vaccines available for children ages 5-11. And will continue as monoclonal antibody therapy becomes available. It is increasing in some patients with COVID. However, the entire state Crisis standard treatment remains activatedA significant number of Aida Juan continue to oppose or hesitate to vaccinate, and although the numbers are declining, hundreds of new cases continue to be reported daily. At a media briefing on Tuesday, Jeppesen said the rate of positive COVID-19 PCR tests was still twice the target of 5%. The state-wide positive rate for the week ending October 30 was 10.3%. Information on positive rates for the week ending November 6th is scheduled for Thursday. There are also concerns about how COVID affects pregnant women and newborns. Dr. Guillermo Guzman, OB-GYN of Saint Alphonsus Health System, has joined Jeppesen and others. Idaho Health and Welfare Department Public Health Authorities for Tuesday Media Briefing Streamed on KTVB.COM and KTVB YouTube channel.. Dr. Guzman said: Pregnant women are more susceptible to COVID-19 and respiratory infections, More prone to serious complications than non-pregnant women. In some cases, women infected with COVID are unable to continue pregnancy for 9 months, leading to preterm birth and newborns at increased risk of various medical and developmental problems. “A woman’s body undergoes many changes to adapt to the baby growing in her mother, and some of these changes unfortunately make her more susceptible to certain medical conditions,” Guzman said. I mentioned it at the briefing on Tuesday. “It is a well-known fact that most, if not all, respiratory infections tend to be more severe in pregnant women than in non-pregnant women. COVID-19 also It’s no exception. “ Guzman also said that the COVID vaccine is safe for pregnant women and compared the vaccine to seat belts. “Seat belts can’t prevent car accidents, but you’ll stay alive even if you wear them,” he said. “Similarly, you can still get COVID-19 after vaccination, but if you get COVID-19, you are very likely to survive.” Guzman said the current guidelines of the American Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Society of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, and the American Center for Disease Control are “enthusiastically recommending” vaccination of pregnant, recently pregnant, and lactating mothers. Stated. “The technology that drives some of these vaccines, especially mRNA, carries the code to produce coronavirus speloomers in our cells and provides the immune system with instructions on how to fight COVID,” he said. Said. , The mRNA does not enter the nucleus, and “hence, it does not alter the patient’s DNA,” he added. State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said that so far in 2021, four COVID-related deaths had occurred in women who were pregnant within a year before their death. Two stillbirths were also recorded if COVID or recent COVID infection was listed as the cause or root cause on the death certificate. No such deaths have been recorded in Idaho in 2020. Prior to the Tuesday afternoon briefing, the 14-day moving average of the new COVID-19 cases fell slightly below 772 cases per day on November 8 from approximately 1,287 cases per day on October 3rd. .. Hospitalization data reported on Friday, November 5, show that 399 were hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 127 were in the intensive care unit. COVID hospitalization reached a record high of 793 on September 24th. As of Monday, 55.6% of Idaho’s population over the age of 12 was fully vaccinated. According to Hahn, it is estimated that nearly 80% of people over the age of 65 are vaccinated and nearly 40% are boosted. About 52% of Idaho adults under the age of 65 are fully vaccinated. “I’m really happy that my seniors are vaccinated. I highly recommend booster shots to those who are eligible for booster shots before they travel more before vacation and have more families. People over the age of 65 are giving booster shots. ” “But we are concerned about immunization rates in the younger age group.” Of the approximately 840,000 fully vaccinated individuals, 15,713 “breakthrough cases” of COVID-19 have been reported. This is less than 2% of the fully vaccinated population in Idaho. You can see The entire briefing at this link.. Facts not afraid: Details coronavirus See the latest updates at YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvb.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/covid-19-in-idaho-ob-gyn-joins-state-health-officials-for-briefing-tuesday-guzman-health-and-welfare/277-14d79b69-a851-4b95-88f2-289d15f0e582 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos