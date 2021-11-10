Milwaukee Bucks and the Department of Health work together to vaccinate children





Again, Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Health Department will work together to vaccinate the Milwaukee community. This time, mainly children from 5 to 11 years old, but also those over 11 years old can participate. On Saturday, November 13th, the Milwaukee Department of Health announced 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave. The COVID-19 vaccine will be given at the Fiserv Forum’s atrium from 10 am to 2 pm. Free parking is available in the Highland Street Parking Garage. 1030 N. 6th St. No reservation required. Everyone vaccinated at this clinic will have the opportunity to take pictures with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. The Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Bucks will then host a second vaccination clinic on Saturday, December 4th, from 10 am to 2 pm, with a second vaccination. In addition to the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the clinic also offers Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 first and second doses, booster immunization, and influenza vaccination. All children under the age of 18 need parental or guardian permission to receive the vaccine. Individuals returning to complete the Vaccine Series at this clinic will be entered to win one of the two available family four packs of tickets for the game at 7:00 pm that night with the Miami Heat. The random draw will be held after the Vaccine Clinic ends at 2:00 pm, winners will be notified and tickets will be emailed to them. “We appreciate our continued relationship with the Milwaukee Health Department and strongly encouraged everyone, including qualified children, to be vaccinated,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Fagin. Said. “We are pleased to have access to the Fiserv Forum to make vaccination easier and more convenient.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://onmilwaukee.com/articles/bucks-health-department-kids-vaccines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos