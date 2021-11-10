How to reduce stress after cancer diagnosis and enjoy your holidays

My diagnosis taught me to protect my energy so that I can enjoy the time to do what really matters without stress. The holiday season can be difficult to navigate. Adding a diagnosis of cancer can be even more complicated. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2014, I was overwhelmed by medical appointments, fertility preservation possibilities to consider, and preparation for a double mastectomy scheduled shortly after New Year’s Eve. .. How did you think about your next vacation and make sure your son, who was five at the time, was happy while dealing with so much? It was rough. After the first stressful holiday season after diagnosis, I learned that things need to change in the future. What I cherished has changed. Whether you are receiving aggressive treatment or paying more attention to reducing stress and saving energy at any time after a cancer diagnosis, I have some very simple tips to share.

After that first stressful holiday season, I planned and headed for the next season. I was exhausted after several months of chemotherapy and surgery. I had my last radiation therapy the day before Thanksgiving. The feeling of mental and physical fatigue was real. I wrote a list of all the holidays I usually go to, from shopping to hosting. By creating a list, I was able to analyze what I really wanted to do, what I had to do, and what I thought was too stressful. I found that the most stressful things were cooking, shopping, hosting, attending, and decorating.

Once you’ve created that list, you’ve planned your hardcore calendar. There was Had What happens (eg medical appointments and my son’s holiday recital).And I have done I wanted Doing that brought me joy. A few hours before my son’s recital, I knew clearly that I didn’t want to make an appointment for preoperative breast reconstruction. I definitely wanted to spend a lot of time taking my son to the holiday ice rink at the local shopping plaza. I took all these things into account and adjusted as much as possible. Sometimes you can’t always change your schedule, but sometimes you can. Once I knew what I was going to do and what I wouldn’t do, I asked them to do some related shopping in advance, such as ice rink passes and recipe ingredients.

The calendar session helped me find out about the holidays I was okay to let go. For example, one of the changes I made was to reduce the decoration. I now enjoy doing it with much less time and energy. I took a lesser approach and simply reduced it. When it comes to attending and hosting events, I just did it all. I have noticed that many holiday expectations are wrapped in the expectations of others. I let them go because they didn’t have to be my expectations. I’m happy to curate a simple holiday season that fits my life right now.

Over the years since the cancer was diagnosed, some, but not all, approaches have helped keep holiday stress low. Do some cooking and baking, not all. Baking my son’s favorite pumpkin bread together and witnessing the fun of the moment is more important to me than making all the treats and feeling stressed. Sometimes the pumpkin bread comes from a box mix, not a scratch. It’s all about checking your energy and stress levels yourself and adjusting as needed. Try some. Not everything went well with shopping. I like the hustle and bustle of shopping in stores a bit, but now I do most of my shopping online. Participating in holiday gatherings and activities got a lot better when I decided I could still attend some of them, but I didn’t have to stay for that period and felt overgrown. rice field. I chose carefully and started to choose. I now ask myself, “Did you feel better after spending time with people or doing related activities?” If not, I won’t. Alternatively, I may be doing some activities with some people, but spend less doses based on my energy and stress levels at the time. It is important to listen to your mind and body when making these decisions about where to allocate your energy. I found it all about keeping boundaries with myself.

It’s okay to tell people you’re spending your holiday time that your energy is low or you can’t stay during any festival. Intentionally having downtime for breaks makes the holidays enjoyable. I really need to be aware of what sounds like relaxing. Spending a day of holiday crafting with kids can be a relaxing and nightmare for someone else. It helped me to remember to stick to what I really enjoyed. It doesn’t have to be perfect, and my focus should be on creating good, stress-free memories. It turns out that others don’t know what they have the bandwidth to do, so it’s up to me to communicate with them about what I can expect. If you are receiving aggressive treatment, it may seem to ask the host if you are okay to rest a little in their room if you get tired. Alternatively, it may appear to simply take an inventory of your stress and energy levels, let others know where you are, and make adjustments.

One breast cancer organization I’m involved with traditionally holds a holiday party every December. One year, I decided that it would be too stressful to do it in December. It was flexible and everyone was fine by switching our gathering to the February annual party instead. This taught me to look for new ways to apply flexibility where it makes sense. And it helps reduce stress.